Mo Vaughn will seek to replace incumbent Harold Haralson as County Commissioner for District 3, and if she succeeds, will be a new face to the Democratic party on the county level.
The Oklahoma City native will face fellow Democrat J. D. Krohmer in the June primary, while incumbent Harold Haralson will face fellow Republican Rusty Grissom.
If elected in November, Vaughn will join a small pool of female, Democrat commissioners. According to a 2020 roster of county commissioners, of the state’s 258 commissioners – three in each 77 counties — she would be the fourth among two female Democrats and 62 men of the same party.
“Nothing ventured, nothing gained,” she said. “As Democrats are hard at work organizing on the city and state levels, we need to also focus strongly on county seats.”
Vaughn said while she is a sincere Democrat, she did not believe commissioner seats should be partisan because a commissioner must represent residents of all political beliefs.
“The county commissioner has a duty to everyone and especially tax payers, and they come from all backgrounds,” she said. “We have a hugely diverse population of all backgrounds here.”
Vaughn said she hopes to understand what the public wants of its commission and better understand the vision of fellow commissioners to repair a breach of trust.
“I see that with a lot of people, trust in government is broken,” she said. “Not to make this partisan, because I believe that goes for both sides. I want to rebuild trust in our civil servants. As county commissioner I will be held accountable to my word.”
Vaughn promises voters transparency and trust, which means more eyes on the county budget, she said.
She was displeased to see District 2 Darry Stacy and District 3 Harold Haralson vote 2-1 against District 1 Rod Cleveland to dissolve the eight-member budget board in 2021.
In addition to the Excise Board, state law allows counties to add a budget board made up of all eight elected officials to vote on the county’s budget. The Excise Board is comprised of three appointed members who approve the budget before the commission takes its vote.
Critics of the decision at the time said it decreased transparency. Stacy and Haralson said it increased transparency and was an unnecessary duplication of the Excise Board’s role.
Vaughn promised to restore the board and increase public discussion on the budget and other expenditures.
“Bringing back the oversight and involving the public as much as possible is important to me,” she said.
Vaughn also assures voters that she will question costs and spending “line by line” in the budgets that come before the commission.
If elected, her top priorities will be to fund infrastructure as a draw for economic development by attracting companies that can offer better paying jobs, at least $15 an hour, she said.
“Progress in core infrastructure areas will ensure our county is attractive to companies that can pay a $15 minimum wage and higher salaries, so our residents have more spending money to go out and support local businesses and events,” she said.
Affordable housing, transportation and environmental improvements are also on her goal list.
“Those issues are all very important to people,” she said. “I feel they’re important to create economic flow, that all of these are interconnected.”
Those initiatives go hand-in-hand with another goal to ensure the county builds an inclusive community.
“In getting out in the community and talking to people, minority communities, it’s another issue for to me to make sure that we are building an inclusive community here,” she said. “Where people feel like they know where to go when they want to speak about issues to the county level.”
Vaughn brings experience in the business sector as a two-time business owner, project manager in the private sector and community manager for non-profit organizations. She and her husband own Bean Farm, a herpetological supply store, which the pair relocated from Washington to Norman in April. She was a project manager for Beutler Ink from 2018 to 2022 and an investor relations project specialist for Continental Resources from 2014 to 2016.
She graduated high school from Classen School of Advanced Studies with an International Baccalaureate diploma.
Her resume also spans marketing, public relations and digital technology development. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Modern Languages from the University of Oklahoma, where she also studied international relations. She also enrolled in Masters of Public Administration courses at OU.