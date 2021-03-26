In January, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced that they were relaunching a Mobile ID app with new features. The biggest feature is the ability to pre-enroll for the federally mandated REAL ID, which has a deadline of Oct. 1.
With the anticipated surge for in-person visits related to REAL ID compounded by delays and closures caused by the COVID-19 health crisis, DPS was looking for ways to reduce foot traffic within their physical locations and improve customer satisfaction.
By adding REAL ID pre-enrollment to the free Mobile ID App, residents are able to start the REAL ID process from their homes. Mobile ID users can use the app’s checklist to confirm they have the correct documents, then upload them using their smartphone camera and answer a brief questionnaire.
By completing these steps in advance, applicants have experienced a 40% to 50% decrease in transaction times during in-person visits to both DPS and tag agent locations.
Since the app’s relaunch in January, more than 35K Oklahoma residents have downloaded Mobile ID, with over 2,000 people already using the app to upload required documents for REAL ID.
“DPS is constantly working on ways to better and more efficiently serve our customers,” DPS Commissioner John Scully said. “The Mobile ID App pre-enrollment function is one of the solutions we’ve identified to streamline the REAL ID process. We encourage Oklahomans who need a REAL ID to take advantage of this time-saving service.”
To pre-enroll for REAL ID, visit youtu.be/jZGAAWp1xjg.
To schedule an appointment at a DPS location, visit inlineonline.ok.gov.
To schedule an appointment with a tag agency, visitbit.ly/2NX4lad.
To learn more about where you can use Oklahoma’s Mobile ID, visit ok.gov/dps/mid. To download the app, visit the App Store or Google Play Store.
