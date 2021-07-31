The mother of one of the young men who escaped the Couch Juvenile Detention Center last week is pleading with authorities and the public to help find her 14-year-old son.
Charisse Cox is the mother of 14-year-old Nick Cox, who, prior to his escape from the detention center, was serving time for petty larceny, possession of alcohol and violation of curfew. Law enforcement has not identified Nick and the other boy to the public as both are minors.
According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, the two juveniles hopped a fence at the Couch Center July 23 and fled on foot down the railroad tracks on Flood Avenue. At the time, the two were still wearing their orange jumpsuits with yellow t-shirts underneath.
Their current whereabouts are unknown. The sheriff’s office said that Nick and the other boy are in the wanted persons database, but at the moment, the manhunt for the two has ended.
“Both juveniles have been entered into NCIC as wanted persons and are still outstanding at this time,” CCSO said in a statement. “Once in custody, we will seek additional charges with the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office.”
Cox said her son has had a problem with running away from home since he was 11, but all her attempts to get him help fell on deaf ears.
“The law wouldn’t help me until he started committing crimes,” she said. “Once he started committing crimes, then the law decided they would help me by prosecuting him and they incarcerated him.”
The police would bring her son back after he ran away, she said. But the extent of the help was a stern “pep talk” — police would never actually do anything substantive, she said.
“I think that us parents need to start pulling together, because in this community we are fighting a battle,” Cox said. “I see parents every time I go to the courthouse that are fighting all the same battles I am, and they’re being told the same things I am. [They’re being told] that the children have to commit crimes and do something wrong before we can get any help.
“So basically, they tell us to sit around and wait for your kid to do the worst possible thing and how much destruction can they cause in the meantime instead of supporting us and helping us get the strength and support we need.”
A CCSO spokesperson confirmed that there are no active searches going on at the moment, and that the office is waiting for someone to turn the two boys in or for law enforcement to cross paths with them.
“I want to know that the police department is actively looking for my child, because right now there’s nobody besides me, my fiance and a couple friends,” Cox said. “We are touring the blocks every day of the areas where my son is known to hang out in.”
Cox said she is begging the department to help her look for her son instead of hoping he shows up and turns himself in, but she’s also urging her son to seek help and not be ashamed to admit he needs it.
“He needs to seek help and he needs to want to be home, ‘’ she said. “I want him to understand that it’s okay to come home, that it’s okay to turn yourself in. I don’t want him to be afraid to come home. Yes, I’m going to turn him in, but I need him to come home so he can be safe.”
Despite her son’s defiance, she said she doesn’t believe law enforcement is doing everything they can to help find her son, and she feels they have given up.
“I don’t feel that they’re doing their due diligence where I am doing my due diligence to keep an eye out for my minor child,” Cox said. “... They’re showing negligence on their part in not looking after the well being of my minor child. They haven’t involved DHS or anything else — why not? These are things I don’t understand.”