Three Norman moms have raised over $19,000 in a grassroots campaign to support the United Way of Norman.
Norman mothers Julie Benedict, Lindsey Diffendaffer and Ashley Vickers had an idea to create a Facebook fundraiser called “Norman Cares for Kids” whenever Norman Public Schools went fully remote. The fundraiser was started on Aug. 10 with their original goal being to raise $2,000. The moms quickly surpassed that mark.
“We started out with what we thought was a really big goal of $2,000, and within a day we were past that,” Diffendaffer said.
Benedict said that she saw a post from Diffendaffer on Facebook where she expressed her concern for Norman families facing difficulties doing virtual school.
“With virtual school getting ready to start, there [are] a lot of families that didn’t have childcare or couldn’t afford private school or to hire a sitter,” Benedict said. “There are opportunities for kids, but they’re expensive. … So me, Lindsey and [Ashley] got together and brainstormed, what can we do? So we came up with this.”
The funds raised will go directly to the United Way of Norman. More specifically, money will go to providing scholarships for different programs that have partnered with the United Way to provide childcare and programs for students attending virtual school.
“It’s for Norman kids and teens who are needing a safe place to go that will have adequate supervision and help if the kids need help getting logged in to their [online learning centers],” Benedict said. “Whatever the need is, our funds will provide scholarships for families who can’t afford to send their kids to those programs.”
The grassroots campaign is being spread solely through word of mouth.
“The funny thing is we really have no idea what we’re doing, which is kind of the beautiful part,” Diffendaffer said. “We just kind of threw it out there saying, ‘Here’s a need and let’s see what happens.’ It’s been really amazing to see the community [come together] .... and be really passionate about this cause.”
Diffendaffer said the coolest thing to see is Norman coming together despite all the divide within the city recently.
“The coolest thing for me is that Norman has been in such a divisive place for the last several weeks, and it has been so amazing to see people come together from all sides and do the right thing,” Diffendaffer said.
United Way of Norman President and CEO Daren Wilson said these moms stepping up has been absolutely game-changing.
“[United Way] convenes our community in times of crisis and in times of need, and certainly that’s what we’re seeing right now,” Wilson said. “There’s going to be an extreme need for kids and families to have a safe place to go while mom and dad have to work and are not able to stay home and assist their kids with school or supervision.”
Wilson said the United Way of Norman is pulling all the resources for these needs into one spot so families can go to one spot to find where their childcare needs can be met. The funds these moms have raised will be used for scholarships for parents who can’t afford these programs, Wilson said.
“Many of the organizations that are stepping up to provide remote learning centers or supervision, they can’t do it for free,” Wilson said. “There is a cost associated with it. Some of them might be able to and others won’t. So, we want to make sure those families aren’t burned with additional costs. So if they need a scholarship, we’re going to be able to take care of the kids.”
For the full list of organizations stepping up to provide remote learning centers or childcare, visit United Way of Norman’s website.
To learn more about “Norman Cares for Kids” or to donate visit their Facebook fundraiser.
