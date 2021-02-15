Trash service, bulky waste, and recycling collection has been cancelled for Norman customers with Monday service due to weather conditions.

Weather pending, all trash collection will be shifted for the remainder of the week. The adjusted schedule will be as follows:

Monday service will be collected on Tuesday

Tuesday service will be collected on Wednesday

Wednesday service will be collected Thursday

Thursday trash service will be collected on Friday

Friday trash service will be collected on Saturday

Residents should expect delays as drivers take precautions due to hazardous road conditions. The city asks that residents leave their polycarts out until our crews are able to come collect them.

The Transfer Station, located at 3901 Chautauqua Avenue, will also be closed Monday due to inclement weather.

Public Transit

EMBARK will implement winter weather service plans in Oklahoma City and Norman, keeping the safety of its employees and customers their top priority.

EMBARK’s winter weather service plan allows the agency to scale service based on travel conditions, weather severity and the availability of staff and equipment.

For service Monday, February 15, EMBARK Norman will operate hourly Saturday service schedules on routes 110, 111, and 112 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. EMBARK will announce by 3 p.m. each day if the service plan will extend to the next day and if further modifications are needed.

EMBARK Plus ADA Transportation will only operate Zone 1 service with delays of 30 to 60 minutes possible. Customers are encouraged to call their destination to verify hours before making the trip, and to cancel or reschedule their trip by calling 405-325-5438.

Customers should expect delays. Riders are encouraged to dress warmly, listen to local newscasts for up-to-date information, and use the online tools to learn if their bus is delayed.

Due to the potential for dangerous wind chill temperatures, customers should only travel if necessary.