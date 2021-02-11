IMMY COVID Vaccination Clinic

Due to both current and expected winter weather, the Cleveland County Health Department has postponed its Feb. 15 vaccine clinic at Sooner Mall in Norman, to Saturday, Feb. 20, the department said.

With the temperature expected to drop below zero degrees and ice to continue to accumulate on the road, the county health department made the call to postponed the clinic till the end of the week.

“Clients who were scheduled for their vaccine appointment on the 15th are rescheduled for the same time at Sooner Mall for February 20th,” Sara King, county health department spokesperson, said. “Clients should receive an email with these details included. These clients do not need to return to the portal to seek another appointment time. We will continue to provide updates on future clinics through our Facebook pages, local news, and direct correspondence, by phone or email, with clients.”

King said that clients who previously registered for the Monday clinic will have to take no further action, and that their appointment will be moved to Saturday at the same time as their Monday appointment.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, or to register for an appointment, visit the state’s vaccination portal at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.

