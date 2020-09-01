After returning to in-person learning Monday, Monroe Elementary School is closed Tuesday due to power loss.
Severe overnight storms that swept through Norman left Monroe without power, according to a message to Monroe parents. Students at Monroe are learning remotely Tuesday, and are expected to be back in school Wednesday.
According to the message to parents, the district has not yet received an estimated time for power restoration at Monroe.
No other Norman Public Schools elementary sites were affected by outages, a district spokesperson said Tuesday morning. NPS elementary students who opted for traditional/remote or blended learning this year returned to in-person classes on Monday, while middle and high school students are set to return in person next Monday.
