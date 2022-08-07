The newest owner of a small apartment complex in Moore has worked to create a community feel and generally improve its perception, and after just four months, he says those efforts are already paying off.
Located just off Interstate 35 in Moore, Ridgewood Village Apartments, 1906 N Broadway Ave., is a 56-unit complex and the second project from Texas-based real estate entrepreneur Lance Edwards. Edwards is also the CEO of Operation True Potential, a program where he educates and offers investment opportunities in a collaborative effort of mom-and-pop entrepreneurs.
Edwards said his first project, Fairmont Village in Fairmont, West Virginia, was in much worse shape than Ridgewood Village when he took over on March 14. Edwards’ company focuses on purchasing small apartment properties with less than 100 units that are in “distressed condition.”
Like most multifamily remodels under new ownership, Edwards invests in the outer facade, but he said the intention is to improve the quality of both the apartment and tenant life while not pricing longtime residents out of their current unit.
At a time when affordable housing is scarce nationwide, Edwards said that balance is a crucial part of their model.
“[At Fairmont Village], there were veterans that were on subsidized housing, where the VA would pay their rent, so we maintained their rent [price] and serviced their units and didn’t shake a thing with them, but if other units became vacant, we would bump them up and put higher rent on the updated unit,” Edwards said. “I don’t want to deprive any good resident of a good place to live.”
The cost of the Ridgewood Village apartments project is around $3.5 million, which includes buying the property and remodeling it, Edwards said.
One of the bedrock focuses of Operation True Potential, Edwards said, is to improve the apartment experience for residents, investors and the surrounding community through “potentializing” properties.
Edwards said the location of the Moore complex is ideal, and the occupancy rate when they took over steadily exceeded 90%, however the delinquency rate on rent was also high and so was the amount of unsavory activity. He explained that much of this activity was drug dealing.
“[Previous] owners had no control over the property,” Edwards said.
Since the first day, Edwards said they got rid of the bad actors and enforced rules for the property, one of which is charging $75 fines for tenants leaving trash outside their door.
The uptick in enforcement resulted in some tenants leaving, but Edwards said that provides the opportunity to fix the interior of certain units and build a stronger sense of community with previously standing residents. Edwards said Ridgewood Village now sees more consistent collections.
“We’re doing updates on the interiors, really updating them, and we advertise it as affordable comfort,” Edwards said.
While investors want a financial return, Edwards said they also place high value on social return.
“You can have a profit motive, but if there’s a just cause that comes along with it, that’s the most powerful driving force there is,” Edwards said.
Edwards underscored the importance of community perception in multifamily purchases. He said when he first took over, he heard stories about people selling their homes just to get away from Ridgewood Village. Now, the perception is stronger, and so are their returns, he said.
“It’s a process — we understand every time it just works,” Edwards said.
Kim Brown, president and CEO of the Moore Chamber of Commerce, said it’s encouraging to see the reinvestment into the community, particularly in an area that has seen some blight.
“We have seen an improvement in regards to the aesthetics of the complex, and it’s right off Interstate 35,” Brown said. “They have definitely put forth effort and they are a great addition to our community. “It’s just unfortunately been an area that for some time has not had someone take pride in the property, but now we have someone that is owning the property, taking pride in it and wanting to make it a true part of the community and not what it has been in the past.”
Ward 2 city councilor Mark Hamm, who has lived in Moore for 55 years, said some property owners invest a minimal amount of money into the infrastructure and upkeep of their properties to maximize profits, but the impacts of that strategy on its tenants and the surrounding community can be detrimental.
Hamm said Moore has Section 8 housing all the way to million dollar homes, but efforts to revitalize a longstanding property like Ridgewood Village contribute to city leaders’ vision that Moore can be a place where everybody can live and enjoy their quality of life.
