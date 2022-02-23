The Moore Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural awards ceremony was punctuated by recognition given to the city’s longtime mayor for his accomplishments in both pushing the city into the future and advocating for its residents.
The inaugural Salute to Excellence Awards Mixer, Tuesday afternoon at the Visual Performing Arts Center at Oklahoma City Community College, will be an annual tradition to acknowledge the businesses and professionals in Moore that “exemplify the excellence that makes the community world-class,” according to the Chamber.
Tuesday’s award winners, which were presented by First United Bank, included:
-Amy Lee with McGraw Realtors: Rising Star of the Year
-Brian Mullins with Rose Rock Realty: Trailblazer of the Year
-Village on the Park: Team of the Year
-Small Business of the Year: Crockstar Dinner Club
-Large Business of the Year: Oklahoma Electric Cooperative
-Citizen of the Year: Rep. Mark McBride, (R-Moore)
-Legacy Award: Moore Mayor Glenn Lewis
During the presentation of the final award, Deen Ann Gay, senior vice president of First United Bank, said when Mayor Lewis took office in 1994, the city budget was $18 million. It is now $150 million. The city’s population has grown from just over 40,000 in 1994 to more than 62,000 people. Mayor Lewis and his wife, Pam, have lived in Moore since 1962.
Lewis has led the city through four tornadoes since 1999 that displaced many residents and affected thousands of families.
“Each time he responded, he mourned and he helped the city come back stronger,” Gay said.
Mayor Lewis spoke to the crowd of around 100 about the progress he has seen in Moore since becoming the city’s first nonpartisan mayor in 1994. He said the award really belongs to the Moore community, police and emergency services, city council and staff.
“I haven’t done this; this is all of you working together,” Lewis said. “This is the citizens in the city of Moore, wanting to make it a better place and I just want to say thank you very much.”
Kelly Arnold, director of development and engagement for the Moore Chamber of Commerce, said the mixer-style event was planned as an alternative to the typical evening awards banquet.
Mike Smith, the 2022 Moore Chamber of Commerce chair, said with so many seemingly deserving finalists for their seven categories, they reached out to chamber professionals from around the nation to judge the awards, including Louisville, Ky., Rosemead, Calif., Coweta, Okla., Canonsburg, Pa., and Lincolnton, N.C.
“We deeply appreciated them taking the time to assist us and we think they did a rather excellent job,” Smith said.