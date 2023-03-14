In an effort to strengthen the local business environment, the Moore Chamber of Commerce recently added 100 new members during its annual membership campaign.
The campaign, which lasted from Feb. 28 through March 1, yielded 114 new members and membership upgrades. It raised more than $35,000 and brought the total number of new members to 720, according to a news release provided by the chamber.
Kim Brown, president and CEO of the Moore Chamber of Commerce, said the first campaign was in 2021, but the initiative began with Kathy Gillette, who retired from the position at the end of 2020.
Brown said COVID-19 and a fall ice storm were obstacles that delayed the initiation of the inaugural campaign until 2021.
She said she was pleased with the organization’s continued commitment to being a business champion and resource along with the enthusiasm of the campaign volunteers.
“(Volunteers) worked with each other, they’re competing with each other, they’re building relationships, and they’re keeping that momentum going after the event,” Brown told The American. “They’re still out there talking about the fun they had sharing their desires to be a part of the Moore Chamber and why they feel others should be involved.”
Brown said the focus was not on the chamber as a business itself, but more so on the members they serve.
According to a release from the chamber, the campaign involved “some friendly competition,” in which volunteers competed on seven teams to bring in the most members and dollars for the chamber.
The Lime Team, led by Jim Jennings, vice president of marketing at Clear View Insurance, brought in 37 members and raised $11,550. The Camo Team and Brian Ruttman, pulled in 35 members and $10,500. Amy and Joe Singleton, owners of Hite Digital Media, grew the chamber by 19 members and raised $6,150.
Jennings, the chamber’s board chair, said it was encouraging to see business and community leaders optimistic about the future of the chamber and Moore.
“As a thriving community, we should all get behind business development in the Moore area to help retain and grow our local businesses,” Jennings said in a statement.
Brown said another successful membership campaign puts the chamber in a premier position to better support Moore businesses now and in the future.
A come-and-go celebration party to welcome all the new members, upgraded members, and volunteers is scheduled from 4-6 p.m., April 4 at the Moore Chamber, 305 W. Main St.
Fore more information, visit bit.ly/CAMPAIGNAFTERPARTY2023. For more information on how to become a member of the Moore Chamber or increase involvement, contact Amy Lee at (405) 794-3400 or alee@moorechamber.com.
