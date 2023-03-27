MOORE — Local business leaders and about 100 others gathered here Feb. 23 to celebrate outstanding community achievements.
The Moore Chamber of Commerce hosted its second Salute to Excellence Awards Mixer inside The Station at Central Park, where leaders representing local banks, construction companies, insurance agencies, electric companies, law offices and other businesses acknowledged those who help “make the community world-class.”
Jennifer Seals, owner of Integrity Inventory Solutions, was among the event’s big winners.
Seals received the Rising Star Award, given to the person who demonstrates service and involvement in the community. According to the chamber, she has emerged as a leader in her field and shown professionalism.
Amy Singleton, owner of Hite Digital Media, was named Trailblazer of the Year. The award is given to a pioneer, innovator and entrepreneur who demonstrates engagement, development and growth with their industry.
Singleton said she never dreamed that she would own a business in the same community grew up in because she was once told it was “too much.”
“That ‘too much’ is what got me to where I am today, so I would like to encourage everyone to be bold, be yourself unapologetically because you’re a trailblazer too, and I couldn’t be more proud to be a business owner in this community,” she said.
Integrated Therapy Solutions won Team of the Year. Shay Espinosa, executive director and owner, said when the pandemic hit, the focus was on health care, not mental health.
Espinosa said she saw the need for mental health support triple shortly after COVID-19 hit.
“The administrative staff back there, they’re the ones that make the magic happen,” she said. “Behind the therapists and the ones on the frontlines dealing with the trauma is my admin team that has made (Integrated Therapy Solutions) what we are.”
The Henry Paw Inn received the Small Business of the Year award. Owners Chuck and Wendy Musgrove accepted the award.
Wendy Musgrove said the continued success of the business, which opened seven years ago, wouldn’t be possible without a staff who cares for the animals every day and the clients who trust them to care for their furry family members.
“Small businesses are the heartbeat of the community and we’re so proud to be a part of it,” she said.
Silver Star Construction was named Large Business of the Year.
John Ireland, owner of Ireland and Son Funeral Home, took home the Citizen of the Year award, a designation given by the chamber of commerce to a person who over the course of a career has demonstrated a longterm commitment to the Moore area and its business community.
Bryan Ruttman, superintendent and CEO of Moore Norman Technology Center, said Ireland coordinates the Christmas parade and purchased “highly visible” open signs for the businesses in Old Town, in addition to donating his commercial time for their events.
He’s also invested in Crimestoppers, and Moore Public Schools, Ruttman said.
Around 30 years ago, Ireland said he had the option to open his business in Norman or Moore, and looking back, he’s certain he made the right decision.
Ireland said he got a call from Mayor Glenn Lewis shortly after he took office, who convinced him Moore was the right place to start his business.
“(Lewis) said there’s two buildings zoned for a funeral home, one is right here in Moore and one is on I-35, and you might want to take the one on I-35,” Ireland said. “I asked why, and he said ‘it’s already called Hard Bodies, it’s a workout place.’”
Ireland said Moore has the best city manager, government, chief of police, fire department and chamber.
“Why would you not want to give back because your community is only what you make it,” Ireland said.
Terry Cavnar, owner of Cavnar Insurance Agency took home the Legacy Award, a designation given to Mayor Glenn Lewis a year ago. This award goes to someone who displays longterm leadership over 30 years and makes a significant development in the history of Moore.
Cavnar served Ward 3 as city councilor from 2001 to 2017.
“To follow Mayor Lewis, who gave his entire adult life to making the city of Moore better is an amazing honor,” he said. “I had no idea what would happen in the 40 years that I’ve been here, and I’m just blessed.”
