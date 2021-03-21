The Moore Chamber of Commerce has named Kelly Arnold as its new director of development and engagement.
The Norman resident brings three years of experience at the Norman Chamber of Commerce, where she developed and launched an updated website platform, led the NCC’s centennial marketing campaign and events and designed the City of Norman’s “Mask Up in May” initiative.
Before joining the NCC, Arnold served as the senior account executive for Jones PR in Oklahoma City and as a communications and marketing director for the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Canadian Valley Technology Center, both in Chickasha.
An Oklahoma resident for 16 years, Arnold said she hopes to bring her expertise in marketing and public relations to the Moore Chamber of Commerce to help further their mission “to create long-term economic vibrancy, vitality and stability for Moore’s business community.”
Arnold said she looks forward to helping Moore grow and get to work in the community and assist businesses in getting connected.
“I’m really excited to join the Moore chamber and I feel like with my experience I have developed over the last three years in Norman can make a difference and help the MCC grow and elevate it to the next level,” Arnold told The Transcript. “I appreciate the experience I’ve acquired both from the NCC, and also the education field and private business sector.”
Kim Brown, president and CEO of the MCC, said Arnold fits the culture of the chamber, and she anticipates Arnold’s addition to the team will strengthen their ability to better the community they serve.
“We are excited about what she will bring to the table regarding her expertise in marketing,” Brown said in a news release. “The staff is looking forward to working together to bring MCC to the next level.”
