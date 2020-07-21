The Moore City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss instituting a city-wide mandatory mask ordinance.
Thursday’s special meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. at city hall, will allow city council and community members to discuss their opinions on a mandatory mask ordinance. At the end of the meeting, the city council can vote to add an agenda item to the Aug. 3 meeting that would allow them to vote on a mask ordinance.
Moore city manager Brooks Mitchell said the council is not required to take a vote during the special meeting.
If the council does vote to add an agenda item to the Aug. 3 meeting, the city council would vote Aug. 3 to approve a mask ordinance that could go into effect the following day.
Mitchell said Thursday’s special meeting will be open for public comment. The meeting will also include comments from the Cleveland County Health Department, Moore Police Department and the city attorney’s office.
Last week, Mayor Glenn Lewis told the Transcript that there were no plans for the city council to vote on a mask mandate.
However, Lewis said recent COVID-19 case numbers across the state prompted the city council to schedule Thursday’s special meeting. There are 27,147 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Lewis said he would vote in favor of a mask ordinance.
“The numbers keep going up, and the CDC director said if we all wore a mask, the virus would dissipate (quickly). I wear a mask all the time.” Lewis said. “Our governor won’t pass a mask mandate and it puts mayors in a bad position. The last thing we want is for people to come here without a mask just because we don’t require them. We want to be as safe as possible.”
Danielle McKenzie, Ward 1 city council member, said in the emails she has received from residents and businesses in the last few weeks, 75% of the feedback is in opposition to a potential mask mandate in Moore.
However, she encouraged residents to attend Thursday’s special meeting to give feedback to the city council on this issue.
“We want people to come and we want to hear from everyone on all sides of this issue,” McKenzie said.
Thursday’s meeting will be at City Hall on 301 N. Broadway Ave. Mitchell said they are recommending that residents interested in attending the meeting wear a mask and practice social distancing.
