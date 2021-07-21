Cleveland County residents’ newest option for bulk groceries, electronics and prescriptions opens Thursday morning in Moore.
The grand opening of the metro area’s second Costco, stationed at 2651 S. Telephone Road in Moore, kicks off at 8 a.m. today. The big-box retailer carries around 4,000 items, including its private label Kirkland Signature.
Like most locations across the country, the Moore Costco is just over 150,000 square feet. General manager Travis Winn said patrons will notice variety and attention to customer service. Costco access requires an annual membership.
“They’re going to see phenomenal products and a staff that is excited to work here for Costco,” Winn said.
Winn said Costco is bringing in 200 employees to open the store.
“We really set ourselves apart from the rest with our pharmacy, hearing aid, optical and all of the services we offer with our membership and customers have the opportunity to take advantage of,” Winn said.
Moore City Manager Brooks Mitchell said he expects Costco to have a tremendous economic impact on the city.
“It will bring people to Moore, not only people in Moore, but people even outside the metro area that now have another reason to come here to shop, so we’re very excited about it,” Mitchell said.
The Moore City Council approved a sales tax incentive agreement with Costco at its June 15, 2020 meeting.
According to the agreement, the Moore Economic Development Authority will pay an incentive of $5,145,525 over six years at just over $71,000 a month. The agreement is conditional on Costco being fully operational for six years from July 22, 2021.
The Transcript reported in November 2019 that after lengthy efforts to bring the membership warehouse club to Norman, the company ultimately chose Moore.
The Norman store was proposed for Indian Hills Road on the west side of Interstate 35. Norman city manager Darrel Pyle told The Transcript that uncertainty about a new interchange at Indian Hills played a role in Costco’s decision to build in Moore.
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said the city made multiple offers to get Costco in Norman.
“While we’re disappointed that the new Costco is not located in Norman, we’re honored that they’re choosing to invest in the Chamber of Commerce, and we look forward to partnering with this new store and in this location,” Martin said. “I am hopeful that the next time Norman has an opportunity to land a business like this, that we’re prepared and ready for when that comes, and that the issue with I-35 and Indian Hills is addressed properly.”