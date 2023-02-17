MOORE -- Residents here could soon be paying for curbside recycling if the City Council approves a special election when it meets Tuesday.
The council is expected to vote in favor of sending it to residents in a special election May 9.
City Manager Brooks Mitchell said he has been getting regular calls from residents requesting a curbside recycling program.
If voters approve, Republic Services would pick up recycling every other week from single-family residences in Moore.
The cost to Moore residents was initially proposed at $4.30 per cart, but the city has agreed to absorb a portion of the cost through subsidization to reduce the monthly fee to $3.90.
An anticipated reduction in services at the recycling center on North Telephone Road where residents currently drop off items would make the adjusted rate.
Alana Childers moved to Moore from Dallas in 2010. She said a recycling program makes Moore a more attractive place to live longterm.
“It’s important to think about not just what’s convenient here now, but do you want my kids to grow up and say ‘Moore is an awful place to live,’” Childers said. “Hopefully everyone considers the program as part of making our city competitive.”
In December, the council heard a presentation from Republic, the same contractor used by the city of Norman for curbside recycling.
Republic also contracts with Midwest City, Edmond, Tinker Air Force Base, Jones and Tuttle.
All participating cities offer mandatory pay and voluntary participation, which makes the program more cost effective, Crystal Bennett, manager of municipal services for Republic, told the council in December.
Mitchell said a 5-year contract the city has negotiated with Republic is renewed annually at a 4% increase. The council discussed how to handle the increase earlier this month.
“That doesn’t mean that we’re automatically going to pass that increase on to our residents,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said Moore residents would pay $3.90 the first year of the contract. Although there will be a 4% annual increase in years two through five, residents will only pay an additional 2%, which is $.08 cents.
The updated ballot language has been amended and the council is expected to vote on it Tuesday.
Norman contracted with Republic Services in August 2013 for $1.80 per home. Brett Scovill, Norman solid waste manager, said the initial five-year agreement with annual increases was tied to historical consumer price index and commodity changes.
The current rate for Norman residents is $3.00 a month for their curbside recycling. In fiscal year 2024, Scovill anticipates the per-home fee to be as high as $3.75.
Scovill said Norman gets a discount because they also use Republic landfills for disposal. Norman pays $22 per ton for the service.
“We put in 117,000 tons last year, so it’s around $2 million in disposal, so that gives us a little bit of a price break on the collection of recyclables, he said. "Also, (Republic) keeps the residual rebates on commodities, and the reason behind that is due to their value. It’s better for us to keep a flat-rate system going where we don’t have to worry about market volatilities.”
Moore resident Barry Williams told the council earlier this month that another company might be able to provide the service for less than what Republic proposes.
Williams said Mustang has optional curbside recycling for $5.00 a month.
“I think before we start throwing this at the people, we need to make sure we’re spending our money in the appropriate manner if we’re going to recycle," he said. "It's not something that we can go ‘well, we already got Republic, so we might as well use them.' That’s not right, that’s not using our money judiciously.”
