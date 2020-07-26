MOORE — The Moore Fill the Bus supply drive campaign has been supplying teachers with supplies for five years now, this year is no different.
Fill the Bus, a campaign by the Moore Chamber of Commerce and the Moore Involved young professionals group, hosts events where people donate school supplies that are then donated to the Moore schools. In order to assist in this campaign, area businesses host corporate supply drives throughout the entire month of July.
“(This event) is to help assist and supply the teacher’s closets,” Moore Chamber of Commerce director of development and relations Kim Brown said. “It’s been around, I believe this is our fifth year. It’s an effort that’s been going on with our young professionals as part of their philanthropic (efforts).”
The young professionals are ages 21 to young-at-heart members of the Moore Chamber of Commerce, Brown said.
Even though this is only the second drop-off of the campaign, Brown said organizers can already see how COVID-19 is affecting events.
“It’s definitely different than it has been in years past,” Brown said. “... It’s limited our one-to-one contact with the general public in regards to the effort. It puts restrictions on that, but we’re still moving forward to do as much as we can and to do what we can.”
In the past few years, this campaign has supplied an abundance of schools in the Moore area, Brown said.
“(The past) years we have been able to supply all the high schools, all the junior highs as well as 10 elementary schools with at least one box of supplies to put into the closet,” Brown said.
The remaining two Fill the Bus events will be hosted at the Walmart Supercenter off of 19th Street in Moore from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 31 and Aug. 4.
