Cleveland County’s top prosecutor is considering the death penalty for a Moore High School graduate charged Monday with the rape and murder of a Moore High senior who would have graduated today.
Prosecutors in District Attorney Greg Mashburn’s office charged Chace Cook, 19, of Moore, with sexually assaulting and killing Madeline Bills.
Bills, 18, was found deceased in her home on April 22. An honors student, Bills had signed a letter of intent to play college basketball at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in the fall.
Cook is facing one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree rape by force or fear. Prosecutors allege he killed Bill “during the commission of Rape First Degree.”
According to Moore police investigators, the result of an autopsy performed at the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office “revealed findings of strangulation.”
“The manner of death is Homicide due to strangulation,” investigators reported in a court affidavit
Cook was jailed Friday in Cleveland County after deputies picked him up near Chicago, Illinois, where he waived extradition.
“We will seek justice for Ms. Bills’ death as he life was cut way too short,” Mashburn said in a news release. “She was a graduating senior and had plans to attend college.
“I want to extend my condolences to Ms. Bills’ family and friends. It is my office’s job to represent those who have been the victims of crime, and so my office will seek justice for Ms. Bills and work to honor her name.”
Mashburn is “strongly considering” the death penalty but has yet to make a decision, according to a spokesperson.
Cook is a 2022 graduate of Moore High, and played basketball for the school, Moore Public Schools spokesperson Anna Aguilar told The Transcript.
Previous relationship
According to a court affidavit, family members found Bills dead in her bedroom, a converted pool house in the backyard of a residence she shared with two adult brothers in the 3000 block of Morning Glory Street.
“Observations made at the scene led investigators to believe the victim was also likely a victim of rape,” a Moore police detective reported. “Through interviews we learned the victim had a previous relationship with Chace Cook and she had previously informed friends she was so scared of him she planned to to sleep inside the main residence, for fear he would come to harm her.”
Cook was telling people he had joined the Navy and was currently in California for training, police reported.
With the help of traffic cameras, investigators determined Cook’s vehicle was traveling within the city of Moore “approximately two miles from the victim’s residence,” on the night of April 21.
Surveillance video obtained from a neighbor of the victim showed an unknown subject climbing the victim’s fence and entering the backyard at 6:38 a.m. April 22, according to the affidavit.
“Further review of the video revealed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle drove in front of the victim’s residence at approximately 0634 hours,” the detective reported.
On April 25, police interviewed Cook, who claimed he drove the vehicle to Galveston on April 16 to train to become a Navy Seal and did not return to Oklahoma until April 23, according to the affidavit.
During a search of Cook’s vehicle, police recovered his cell phone, which provided additional evidence placing him at scene, and collected a DNA sample before concluding the interview.
“Cook’s DNA matched the DNA obtained from swabs taken during the initial on-scene investigation and during the autopsy of the victim,” police reported in the affidavit.
A review of Cook’s cell phone search history revealed, at approximately 7:21 a.m. on April 22, he searched “how long does a rape victim have to press charges,” investigators reported.
“At approximately 12:53 hours on Aril 22, 2023, Cook searched “what happens if strangled for a long time,” investigators reported in the affidavit. “It was further discovered, on April 18, 2023, Cook searched “chloroform,” “how long does chloroform take to put someone to sleep,” and “how long does chloroform take to make someone fall asleep when injected.”
On May 1, Moore police issued a warrant for Cook, who was taken into custody in Chicago, according to news reports.
He is being held without bond in the Cleveland County Detention Center, records show. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
