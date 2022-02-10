Moore Public Schools is raising money to help community nonprofits that lend their year round support to families in the area.
The MPS Love Campaign focuses on influencing the community to unite in an effort to combat hunger and raise funding for solutions and resources for those in need. This year’s beneficiaries include the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Backpack Program, The Sharing Tree and the Moore Public Schools’ Foundation & Bridges, Inc. partnership.
The official fundraising will last throughout the month, but MPS students began efforts for their interschool competition in August. The district has 24,517 students and approximately 2,700 staff members at 35 school sites collaborating to raise money, according to a MPS news release.
Each week, MPS works with the Oklahoma Regional Food Bank to provide food in backpacks for around 700 Moore elementary students without an adequate supply of nutritional options to last through the weekend. MPS has food pantries through the food bank at area middle and high schools for older students.
The Sharing Tree is a Moore-based nonprofit serving families in need with a “no-cost, dignified shopping experience,” according to the organization website. Their facility has an inventory of clothing, household items and basic necessities laid out similar to a department store. The store is staffed and stocked by volunteers.
The organization has a crisis connection program created to help after fires and tornados to help people build back necessary household items, said Lizzy Bozarth, executive director of The Sharing Tree. Their Christmas Connection program provides new toys, coats and gently used clothing during the holiday season.
As a small nonprofit with two staff members, Bozarth said being selected by students as a beneficiary of this year’s MPS campaign is an honor.
“We love working with Moore schools,” Bozarth said.
The nonprofit served more than 4,400 individuals in 2021.
Located in Norman, Bridges assists students in family crisis or who live alone on their path to success. It works to remove barriers by helping with food, clothing, shelter and medical needs. It also provides counseling and advocates for life skills as students transition into adulthood with the support of mentors and positive influences.
The MPS Foundation aims to build a capital framework to renovate or build a new site where Bridges can expand programming to the district.
MPS superintendent Dr. Robert Romines said the district is hard at work fundraising for this year’s beneficiary agencies.
“Our schools compete to see who can raise the most for the recipients and they really challenge themselves with creative ideas that allow all students to be a part of the campaign,” Romines said. “The work these recipients do directly benefits our communities and our students, and we’re excited to give back to them in March.”
Donations to the 2022 campaign can be made by visiting givebutter.com/MooreLove2022.