The Cleveland County Historical Society is proud to present "Sundown: An Examination of Norman's History as a Racist Sundown Town" at the Moore-Lindsay Historical House Museum through the end of July.
This exhibit is designed to shine a light on an ugly part of Norman's history that has in the past been hidden or explained away, with the hope of aiding further progress toward equity and justice for all races.
Primary sources like newspaper articles and yearbooks from the 1890s through the 1960s are on display, providing evidence of Norman's more than 70 years of exclusionary, white supremacist practices and discussing the various people and organizations that challenged those practices throughout the years.
The Historical Society would like to thank board member Kris Murray and museum manager Amy Pence for curating this exhibit. Presenting this topic to Norman citizens is of vital importance because an honest and open discussion of the full history of Norman, both good and bad, is essential to understanding who we are as a town and is a crucial part of any effort to move forward as a society.
Visitors can conduct free self-guided tours of the exhibit at any time during the museum’s regular operating hours now through July 30.
Visitors should be aware that materials in this exhibit may discuss difficult topics, include graphic descriptions of violence and/or use offensive language. It is not the intention of the Historical Society or the Moore-Lindsay House to offend anyone, but it is recommended that visitors be prepared to experience some discomfort as they face the raw realities of racism in Oklahoma's past.
This project was made possible, in part, by a grant from the Norman Arts Council Hotel Tax Grant Program.
The Moore-Lindsay Historic House Museum is operated by the Cleveland County Historical Society and is open to the public free of charge 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. They can be found online at normanmuseum.org and facebook.com/moorelindsayhouse.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Amy Pence at 405-321-0156 or mlhhmuseum@gmail.com.