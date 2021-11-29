Households across the nation start decorating for Christmas the day after Thanksgiving, but at the Moore-Lindsay Historical House Museum, volunteers begin well ahead of that schedule.
The Victorian-era museum debuted its "Christmas in Oklahoma Territory" exhibit the Saturday after Thanksgiving Day, but a dozen volunteers started decorating immediately after Halloween.
Historic Christmas trees, ornaments and cards with other decorations fill the house and tell the story of what Christmas was like more than 100 years ago.
While the exhibit and typical decorations are numerous, historic decorations from the period are rare, museum director Amy Pence said.
“We only have about half a dozen authentic Victorian ornaments because they are very rare. They are paper and glass and very, very fragile,” she said. “The ornaments are from the late 1800s, and the cards range from approximately 1890s-1920s. 'Christmas in Oklahoma Territory' will be about how the early settlers after the Land Run celebrated the holiday.”
The gift shop is now open and kicks off the museum's annual T-shirt fundraiser.
The annual Christmas open house returns to the museum from a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10, featuring live music, holiday treats, carriage rides, crafts and pictures with Santa.
“It is entirely free, but, of course, donations are accepted,” Pence said.
The museum will forgo its typical buffet-style food for individually packaged treats due to pandemic safety concerns. Masks are recommended for all guests and at forthcoming events, Pence said.
Christmas at the museum is a favorite holiday tradition for area residents and one that Pence and volunteers look forward to every year.
“We absolutely have many families who have made attending the open house or visiting the museum to see the decorations a family tradition,” she said. “It’s wonderful to see familiar faces every year, and I try to vary the decorations so that they see new things each year.
"The holidays also bring in many new people who are visiting for the first time, which is exciting, and I hope that they fall in love with the historical house and become repeat visitors, as well.”
December is the busiest month at the museum, Pence said.
“We don’t have another event that comes close to the size of the open house. In 2019, we welcomed about 300 visitors at our Open House, and December regularly sees at least twice as many visitors as our next busiest month,” she said.
Regular museum hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The Moore-Lindsay House is at 508 N. Peters Ave.