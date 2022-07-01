A small museum inside a Victorian historic Norman house has multiple opportunities in July for people of all ages to learn about the city’s past.
The Moore-Lindsay House Museum, 508 N. Peters Ave., will kick off its seventh annual Children’s Summer History Camp Series next month, a set of low cost classes designed to engage kids in lessons about living in Norman in the early 20th century.
Sessions are $5 and are held from 2-4 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday in July inside the museum and are intended for children ages seven to 12.
Camp topics for the 2022 series include Junior Curator Camp, Pioneer Cooking, Pioneer Childhood and Victorian Tea Party. Each session consists of a history lesson on a respective topic, an interactive activity and a tour of the house.
Museum manager Amy Pence said the Victorian Tea Party gives kids a chance to decorate tables, create centerpieces, set the table with China and enjoy tea, snacks and lemonade for those who don’t enjoy tea.
“That class is half learning and half experiencing,” Pence said.
The Pioneer Cooking class consists of a lesson about cooking and eating during the Pioneer era, including foods specific to the era and the shopping experience.
Pence said kids get a close up look at the tools, stove and a lesson on making bread dough and homemade butter.
Pioneer Childhood recreates the experience of a morning chore routine and attending a one-room school. Pence said the chores are designed to be more fun than one might expect when they hear the word.
“It’s more fun than work,” Pence said. “We do fountain pens and play and learn games from the time period.”
Kids can get hands-on in the Junior Curator class, where they learn how to take care of artifacts and set up their own small display that museum visitors can look at for the next month.
Sundown town exhibit
Additionally, teens and adults can learn about Norman’s history ast a sundown town through a Cleveland County Historical Society exhibit through July. Sundown: An Examination of Norman’s History as a Racist Sundown Town highlights Norman between the late 1800s through the 1960s — a time when Black people were allowed to travel to or through during daylight, but come nightfall, members of the town including police would arrest, assault or sometimes kill them.
According to a release, the exhibit is designed to shine a light on an ugly time in Norman’s history that has been hidden, with the hope of “aiding further progress toward equity and justice for all races.”
Museum goers may also browse primary sources from newspaper articles and yearbooks during the time period, which illustrate the exclusionary practices during the 70 year period.
Pence said many Norman residents have no idea about the time period.
“They don’t realize that we do have this sort of dark history to us that we were racist and exclusionary as a town, but I don’t want to say everyone in the town — there were definitely voices in opposition — but as a town as a whole, it was just very ugly, is the word I tend to use,” Pence said. “We tried to not do a lot of interpretation, just the primary sources, so that people could see it from themselves and come to their own conclusions.”