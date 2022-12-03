When the Moore-Lindsay Historical House manager said residents can step into Christmases past, she means it literally.
Museum manager Amy Pence said this year’s exhibit, which kicks off from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, will give visitors a peek into items shoppers purchased 100 years ago through newspaper ads at the time.
“Our Christmas exhibit this year is called ‘Shop Local,’ and it features newspaper ads for Christmas shopping from throughout Cleveland County, which were published from 1889 through the 1930s,” Pence said. “The ads promote everything from gifts to groceries to home improvements, and they are absolutely fascinating.”
Visitors can learn long-forgotten facts about Norman when they tour the 120-year-old museum at 508 N. Peters Ave.
“Did you know that the building that now holds the Norman Arts Council was home in 1922 to Truby Studio, which promoted giving a photo of yourself as a Christmas gift?” Pence said. “In 1892, you could find The Peoples' Store just ‘three doors west of the post office,’ where you could discover 'No trash. But everything that is nice and useful.'"
Each year the museum holds its Christmas Open House event to celebrate the museum’s newest holiday exhibits and continue a tradition for many local families, the manager said.
Carriage rides, cider and snacks, and crafts for children will be available. A visit from Santa and live Scottish music will be performed by the Edinburgh from 7 to 8 p.m.
More than a dozen trees are decorated with a unique theme and the museum features authentic Victorian ornaments with elaborate décor from the period.
Pence said residents have come back year after year to experience something magical at Christmas time.
“I think that, for many Norman residents, visiting the Moore-Lindsay House at Christmas time is a little bit of magic,” she said. “Not only do they get to experience the feeling of stepping back in time roughly 120 years, but then they get to enjoy this beautiful home decked out in holiday splendor.”
Visitors can also expect a surprise this year, one that Pence was unwilling to spoil a moment before the day.
“We also have a surprise reveal coming for those who attend the Christmas Open House, but that is going to remain a surprise,” Pence said.
