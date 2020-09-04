The Moore-Lindsay Historic House is adding new family heirlooms as organizers begin to prepare for the fall and holiday tour season.
The annual quilt and textile show is back with Depression Era quilts, embroidery, crochet and other finery is on display along with never-before seen antiques.
The home is a preserved 1890s to 1910 Victorian Era residence of an affluent family in Norman, William and Agnes nee’ Lindsay Moore.
Museum Manager Amy Pence said two donations from the family arrived this summer.
“In June, Tim Wantland (great-great grandson) donated a rocking chair that is believed to have come to Norman from Missouri with the Lindsays,” she said. “In late August, Robin Wantland (great grandson) donated an antique folding rocking chair that likely belonged to his grandmother Mary Agnes Wantland, as well as a set of Lindsay family china that has been in the family for many generations and was quite likely used when they lived in the historic house.”
Recently, the museum received a grant from the Oklahoma Historical Society to enhance the sensory experience for visitors.
“We will be adding the smell of baking bread in the kitchen,” Pence said. “We know one of the original inhabitants of the museum, Mrs. Lindsay, loved to cook. Her great grandchildren said she would often do such elaborate meals that she would include biscuits and rolls in the meal. Bread was a scent that definitely came to mind. She used to have a rose garden, so we’ll put the scent of roses in the parlor and the scent of a popular Victorian perfume, which was bergamot and lemon in a bedroom. It was the scent of the era.”
The museum closed for two months during the pandemic, but reopened with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to keep visitors safe, Pence said. No more than 10 people are allowed in the home at a time and larger groups must call ahead for tours. There are no self-guided tours.
“We have not been allowing self-guided tours just because people tend to touch things and we can’t just Clorox wipe the antiques because it would destroy them,” Pence said. “The only thing frequently touched by visitors is our staircase hand rails. The front stairs we have wrapped in fabric so we can take that down and wash it. I have several wraps that I keep so if we have a group come in at 11, I can replace it before the next one.”
Safety measures will also be in place with limited visitors for the annual Christmas exhibit.
“We usually have one large open house that coordinates with the art walk, and we still plan to have that but we plan to have it registration based this year instead of an open house so we can limit the size,” Pence said. “That’s the plan right now. Last year we had 300 people in the house in three hours. We can’t have that with the pandemic.”
The home transforms to a holiday destination with a dozen decorated Christmas trees and seasonal antiques.
“The house is amazing at Christmas time, as decorated as you can possibly imagine. I don’t think there’s a flat surface in the museum that doesn’t get something ‘Christmasy’ on it,” Pence said through a smile. “We are accepting volunteers to help decorate. It takes at least a dozen volunteers and a month to decorate.”
Traffic has been slow at the museum and some avenues of funding are at risk due to the pandemic, Pence said. On average, around 100 people tour the home, but since the reopening fewer more than 20 stop in.
Revenue is also down, she said, due to cancelled festivals and other events. A $3,000 grant from the Norman Arts Council may not be available. The council is funded through the hotel and motel tax.
The museum primarily relies on an annual grant from the city, which pays for the salary of one employee and utilities. Donations and proceeds from the gift shop pays for supplies such as lightbulbs and paper goods.
Pence said the museum is well-supported by residents as recently evidenced by a fundraiser for a restoration project. The home raised $3,000 to replace carpenter’s lace, or fretwork sprandels in three doorways of the home. The work will be completed at no charge for labor by the Central Oklahoma Woodturner’s Association.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
