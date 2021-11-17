Terry Lynn Jones of Moore has been charged with three counts of felony bringing contraband into a penal institution after he was allegedly caught throwing items over the fence at Lexington Assessment and Reception Center.
Reception Center personnel on Nov. 11 reported they saw Jones, 37, throwing objects over the fence on the northeast side of the facility. They also allegedly saw an inmate try to retrieve the items, according to the affidavit from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Jones then threw a black bag over the fence and tried to hide in a ditch next to the facility; Reception Center staff detained him, the affidavit states.
Staff allegedly found seven pounds of tobacco, 51 grams of marijuana, six cell phones, three digital scales, five cigars and four rolling papers wrapped in black tape, the affidavit states.
Jones told authorities he was camping in the woods near the facility for two days after a person he didn’t know dropped him off in Purcell. He said he was given a map of the facility and told his friend planned to pay him through CashApp, the affidavit states.
As of Tuesday, Jones did not have upcoming court appearances in this case, according to records.