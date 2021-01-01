A Moore man faces four felony counts of child sexual abuse in Cleveland County District Court.
Timothy Matthew Aker, 42, was charged Dec. 29 after he allegedly touched the privates of a now 16-year-old girl over a three-year period.
According to a court affidavit, an Oklahoma City officer began investigating the case Dec. 4. During a forensic interview, the girl said the sexual abuse started when she was around age 13. While she was in gymnastics, Aker would begin rubbing her legs, then move up until he reached under her shorts.
During the forensic interview, the most recent event that she cited was in August, when she was sitting on the couch under a blanket next to Aker. Aker allegedly reached under the blanket and touched her privates. She also said Aker had massaged her chest, kissed the inside of her legs and performed oral sex on her at other times.
According to the affidavit, the girl reported the abuse to a classmate and a friend online earlier this year. She told her mother about the abuse via email Dec. 2, which prompted the police investigation.
Aker is scheduled for a preliminary hearing conference at 3 p.m. Feb. 2 with Special Judge Nathaniel Hales.
Bond was set Dec. 29 at $100,000. A professional bond was posted for him Dec. 31, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network.
A Moore man is facing a felony charge of child abuse in Cleveland County District Court.
Justin Dean Hall, 26, was charged Dec. 29 with child abuse/enabling after he allegedly struck a 2-year-old on the face and head, causing swelling and bruising.
According to a court affidavit, a Moore police officer investigated after the toddler was taken to OU Children's Hospital Oct. 27 with non-accidental injuries to his head. The toddler had been in Hall's care while his mother was working. Several hours later, Hall took the toddler to the mother, claiming the child had fallen on ice outside.
The affidavit states that the child was taken to OU Children's Hospital, where emergency room staff determined the injuries weren't consistent with Hall's story. During later interviews, Hall admitted to striking the toddler on his head several times with an open hand, but he claimed it was done in a playful manner.
No court dates have been scheduled yet.
Business partner charged with attempted embezzlement
A partner of a Norman business was charged Dec. 29 in Cleveland County District Court with attempted embezzlement and uttering a forged instrument.
Ashley Ann Hodge, 37, of Norman, faces two felony counts after she allegedly tried to deposit a forged $12,300 check and tried to withdraw $1,862 from a bank account belonging to her business partner.
According to a court affidavit, Hodge went to a bank May 5 and deposited a $12,300 check from a 2 Hip Chicks business account into her personal bank account. Allegedly, Hodge forged her business partner's signature on the check without permission. The partner disputed the check, and the bank froze Hodge's account. She was removed from the business account.
The affidavit states that in early August, the bank told Hodge that she was no longer on the business account after she attempted to pay her apartment rent, which didn't go through. When questioned, Hodge admitted to falsifying the signature and using the business account information to attempt to pay her rent.
According to an enhancement page with the affidavit, Hodge was previously convicted of or pled guilty to two counts each of theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit card July 27, and was sentenced in an Arkansas court.
No court dates have been scheduled yet.
— Jamie Berry, Transcript Staff Writer
