A Moore man pled guilty Wednesday afternoon in Cleveland County District Court to two counts, including lewd acts with a child under age 16.
According to a court affidavit, John Raymond Rodriguez, 45, forced a girl to perform sexual acts on him at a Moore residence beginning in approximately August 2014, when she was 7. She also said he performed sexual acts on her periodically.
She disclosed the instances to a Moore police officer in the fall, when she was 21. After she reported the abuse, Rodriguez asked her if she was contacting the police and what was going to happen next. He was originally charged Sept. 14, according to the affidavit.
District Judge Thad Balkman sentenced Rodriguez to 20 years in Department of Corrections custody with seven years suspended on the lewd acts count, and 10 years in prison on a second related charge, to be served concurrently.
Man charged following police pursuit
A Blanchard man is facing five charges in Cleveland County District Court following a March 21 police chase.
Roy David Welchel, 32, was charged Wednesday with four felonies — eluding a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, grand larceny and possession of a controlled dangerous substance — and a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a court affidavit, a Norman police officer saw a car drive up to the northwest corner of NorthHaven Church's parking lot, where a trailer was parked. After the vehicle backed up to the trailer, the officer saw two men, one carrying bolt cutters, get out of the vehicle and walk toward the trailer. The officer got out of his vehicle and pulled his firearm, telling one man to sit, according to the affidavit.
The other man got into the driver's seat of the car and started driving. The officer told him to stop, but the suspect started leaving at a high speed with the trailer attached. The officer got in his patrol vehicle and pursued the man, eventually getting a visual and identifying him as Welchel.
According to the affidavit, Welchel drove recklessly, hitting curbs, tossing the trailer back and forth, occasionally driving the in the wrong lane and swerving. He also ran a red light at West Tecumseh Road.
He turned south onto North Interstate Drive and took the southbound Interstate 35 onramp. On entering southbound I-35, he made a U-turn and headed north into traffic, and the police pursuit was terminated.
Another officer heading north on I-35 at Tecumseh Road saw Welchel stop the car on the shoulder, run out of the vehicle, jump a fence and head toward Ruby Grant Park, according to the affidavit. Officers set up a perimeter around the park and searched unsuccessfully for Welchel. When officers ran the plates on the deserted vehicle, it was confirmed as stolen out of McClain County. Officers found a Husky inside the car and called animal control, which retrieved the dog, scanned it for a microchip and confirmed it belonged to Welchel.
According to the affidavit, officers found a bag in the floorboard of the driver's seat that contained a green container, which had a small baggie of a white crystal substance that was sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations for testing as methamphetamine. Officers also found a metal spoon with burn marks, three needles and two glass pipes, all booked as evidence.
According to an enhancement page filed with the charges, Welchel was previously convicted of or pled guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and battery of a public servant, property theft and evading arrest in 2011 in Texas.
He is not currently shown as in custody at the Cleveland County jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.