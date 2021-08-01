Moore Norman Technology Center has its eyes set on a burgeoning state industry as the career tech institute launches a new program for aspiring aerospace trainees.
The career tech institute is developing its first Aerospace Technician Program, set to open by fall 2023. The 18-month program will teach students the core elements required to receive certification as an airframe and powerplant mechanic.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to provide high-demand aerospace training for the local community,” MNTC Superintendent Brian Ruttman said. “Together we will help grow the local economy and build better tomorrows for students.”
The institution is approximately six months into the process of making the program a reality; MNTC Aerospace and Transportation Director Lee Dow said the tech center is in the process of getting accredited by the Federal Aviation Administration to put out licensed airframe and powerplant mechanics.
He said they have an instructor in place, facility plans drawn up and an equipment list ready to go, and are working on a course curriculum, but the FAA accreditation is required before they can advance any further.
While Dow said the program will be adult-only to start, he added that eventually MNTC will pilot a program called “Choose Aerospace” that allows high school students to go through the general part of the program’s curriculum and take the A&P path once they’ve graduated.
“There is a need for maintenance technicians in the aerospace industry,” Dow said. “And that’s what we do — we get out in the community, whether it be local, metro or state, and we fill that void for employment.”
The primary campus for the aerospace program will be MNTC’s location on Franklin Road, but Dow said there could be potential plans for short-term courses at the 12th Avenue Northwest and Pennsylvania Avenue campuses if the industry shows a need after the launch of their initial program.
While the COVID-19 pandemic might have slowed the growth in some areas of the state’s economy, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce’s Aerospace + Defense Economic Development Progress Report highlighted how the state continued to draw in more aerospace and defense companies.
As The Transcript previously reported, companies in this sector brought the state a total of 1,177 new jobs in 2020, with an average annual wage greater than $86,000, over $500 million in investment commitments for the state and $35 million worth of potential Department of Defense contracts.
As aerospace continues to develop as the fastest growing industry in the state, Norman Chamber CEO Scott Martin said it ranks high as an industry the city wants to bring to Norman to help grow the economy.
“Some in the state expect it to be the top industry in the next few years, and I believe Norman has a very important role in helping further that economy going into the next decade,” Martin said.
Citing the institution’s relatively central location between Will Rogers World Airport, Tinker Air Force Base, the Max Westheimer Airport and myriad aerospace companies around the Oklahoma City Metro, Dow said establishing the program at MNTC would provide a major opportunity not only for the cities of Moore and Norman, but also the entirety of Cleveland County.
“It’s a significant investment in the aerospace industry that will have a huge return investment for the economy,” Dow said.
While Dow said the fall of 2023 is the targeted start time for the program, he added that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the entire process and is continuing to impact the program’s development.
He said as MNTC continues to work with all parties involved to navigate the continued effects of the global pandemic in the hopes of meeting that deadline, the institution also aims not to rush the program’s development to ensure everything will be exactly as it should be.
“We’re well known for not just doing things, but for doing things right,” Dow said. “That goes from facilities all the way through education, and we want to be the best in the state for aerospace.”