The Moore-Norman Technology Center will be enforcing strict policies for both staff and students when classes are set to return in August.
Leadership staff were phased back into the office beginning May 18, but Anna Aguilar, the public information officer for MNTC, said each employee will have to pass a drive through screening being conducted on campus by Total Wellness.
“Every employee has to go online and fill out an internal form and answer health questionnaire,” Aguilar said. “From there if everything checks out the nurse will do a forehead temperature check and give the employee a specific colored bracelet. Each day the color of the bracelet changes so employees have to go through the daily health screening in order to enter the building.”
MNTC has not had someone fail a screening as of May 27, but if someone were to fail, they would be taken to an offsite location for additional screening, Aguilar said.
Aguilar said that every day, throughout the week, the custodial crew is doing an enhanced cleaning of the campus; including a deep clean on Fridays in which every employee has to be off campus by 2 p.m.
From now until the foreseeable future, including when classes start back up, MNTC is requiring everyone who is on campus to wear a mask, Aguilar said.
“We are practicing a minimum of six feet social distancing,” Aguilar said. “We are even asking for people not to visit with one another; if you haven’t seen your buddy in a while you are going to want to hang out in the doorway and visit with one another, we are discouraging that.”
MNTC will stay strictly online and not hold any in person classes until August 1 and will not be holding any onsite meetings or conferences at least until September, Aguilar said.
“Our hope is to start our full-time curriculum in mid-August,” Aguilar said. “But if we can’t and the local and statewide health authorities ask that students not meet in person at that time, we’re still going to be OK because everyone of our programs has in-class curriculum components. So, we’ll just do distance learning the way we finished out this year and they’ll start working on curriculum, because there is a lot of portions that they can start out with before having to get that practical hands on experience.”
Unfortunately, for students and instructors, their state and national competitions were cancelled due to COVID-19. Aguilar also said that MNTC will not be paying for any out of state travel, including the 7,000-attendee Skills USA conference held in Atlanta, Georgia, which was also cancelled due to the pandemic.
Reese Gorman
@reeseg_3
