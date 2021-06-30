A Moore police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years, with nine years suspended, in the death of Moore High student Emily Gaines.
Kyle Ray Lloyd, 36, hit Gaines' car at about 7:41 a.m. Dec. 14, 2019, while driving 94 mph in a 50 mph zone. Lloyd was headed to deliver an extra set of police car keys to an officer when he hit Gaines near the intersection of South Sooner Road and Southeast 134th Street in Oklahoma City.
Gaines, of Moore, was on her way to take an ACT test at Moore High, and was trying to turn left when Lloyd hit her. Gaines, who had been accepted at the University of Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lloyd was transported and treated at Norman Regional Hospital for his injuries, according to an affidavit.
District Judge Jeff Virgin handed down Lloyd's sentence in a courtroom full of supporters for Gaines and Lloyd, who previously pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Most of Gaines' family and supporters were decked out in one of her favorite colors: yellow.
Lloyd's defense attorney requested a deferred sentence, while the state requested 18 years in prison to remind Lloyd of Gaines' 18 years of life.
The suspended sentence means Lloyd will serve nine years in prison and nine years on probation.
This story is in progress and will be updated with further details.
