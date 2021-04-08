A new bench in a Moore Park honors the Moore Chamber of Commerce CEO and president, who is retiring after 15 years.
The chamber dedicated the bench Tuesday to Kathy Gillette, who is retiring from the two roles. The bench, located at The Station at Central Park, bears Gillette’s name.
Jeff Arvin, chairman of the Moore Chamber of Commerce board, described Gillette as “hospitable,” and said the chamber decided to dedicate a bench to her at a park where people can come and watch their kids grow and have fun.
“I don’t think there is a more applicable explanation of [Kathy] other than a lover of people,” Arvin said.
Due to Gillette’s retirement, Kim Brown will be taking over as president and CEO of the chamber. Brown said she hopes to follow in Gillette’s footsteps.
“I’m ecstatic to further build on the work of our former president, Kathy Gillette,” Brown said in a press release. “She was passionate about chamber work and has given us a healthy platform to build on. We have a talented chamber team thanks to her leadership and together, we will continue to build strong partnerships and connections for the Moore business community.”
Arvin said he is excited for what Brown is set to accomplish, and believes that Gillette is leaving the chamber in a good place and in good hands.
“The board feels very fortunate that Kim Brown has agreed to accept the position of president of the Chamber,” he said. “Kim has been such an integral part of the chamber staff for a number of years and has worked closely with Kathy Gillette during her time with us. Kathy did such a great job of continuing the growth and scope of the chamber, and Kim was right there with her. With Kim at the helm, the Moore Chamber will continue to be an advocate and a stimulus for the business community and citizens of Moore.”
