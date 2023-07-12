The Moore SWAT team was called to a scene July 6 after reports of gunshots being fired at an apartment complex located on N. Nottingham Way.
A 31-year-old male was charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possessing a firearm after a former conviction of a felony.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the suspect started shooting into a group of people running before entering an apartment. The affidavit said the suspect was locked into the apartment with his adult sister and four small children.
The police on the scene could not get the man to exit the apartment, so the Moore SWAT team was called to assist, and the suspect eventually exited the apartment and was taken into custody.
According to the affidavit, several shell casings were located at the scene, and officers learned the bullets had impacted a woman and her baby occupying a residence across the street.
“It was found that a female and her (toddler) were inside the residence when the bullet entered her front window, causing the glass to shatter and hit her (toddler) in the face, causing minor scratches,” the officer wrote.
The affidavit said the male suspect admitted to firing a gun but did it because a group of unknown men who were mad for “no reason” fired their weapon first. The report said police didn’t locate any impact from the gun where Pittman was standing.
The officer said the suspect said he threw the gun out of a window into a heavy brush. The weapon had not been located by the police as of yet. After conducting a search warrant, police found “numerous 9mm bullets in a kitchen cabinet.”
Moore man charged with firing a gun after an altercation
In another incident, a 23-year-old Moore man was charged with using a vehicle to discharge a weapon, possessing a firearm after a felony conviction and reckless conduct with a firearm.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the suspect was in the 600 block of SW 2nd Street when an altercation led to him retrieving a firearm and shooting an “unknown number of rounds in the direction of multiple victims from the street.”
The affidavit said the suspect continued to fire the gun through the back window of the victim’s vehicle, which resulted in a traffic stop.
“The firearm was located inside the vehicle. The Firearm was confirmed to be stolen,” Moore officer Jason Babbitt wrote in the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.