In preparation of the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, Moore Public Schools is offering a three-option plan that allows students to choose their educational experience, according to a press release on the district’s Facebook page.
Option one is the most traditional option, which will allow students to attend school and receive instruction on-site. Option two is a blend of traditional and virtual learning from home, allowing students to transition between the two options if needed for intermittent health concerns. Option three follows the distance learning educational experience, allowing students to receive instruction and complete assignments from home.
The second and third options would allow students to continue the distance learning experience that schools statewide have utilized during the COVID- 19 pandemic. Students would access their assignments through Canvas, the district’s virtual educational platform. However, the second option would also give students the flexibility also to receive instruction at their school’s campus.
The first and second options are available to students in all grade levels, while the third option is available for students in grades 3-12.
All three options would allow students to participate in extracurricular activities such as sports and fine arts programs. However, students that enroll in option three must be enrolled in one hour during the regularly scheduled school day and must be present on campus for that hour.
“We are mindful of uncertainties regarding the health climate,” the press release reads. “Therefore, we are offering three options to ensure our students are provided a quality education that meets their personal needs.”
Students will be automatically enrolled in option one, but can request the district to enroll in option two or three, according to the press release. Students and families interested in enrolling in option one can call the student’s school principal, and they can enroll in option three by contacting the virtual education department by calling 405-735-4640.
For more information, visit the MPS website at www.mooreschools.com or visit the MPS Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.