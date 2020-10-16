Moore Public Schools has reported 221 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and staff since the fall semester began, according to a district spokesperson.
There have been 88 confirmed cases at the elementary level — grades Pre-K through six — and 129 cases at the secondary level, according to a report released by MPS Communications Director Dawn Jones on Thursday. According to the report, 197 of the 221 confirmed cases have recovered.
The other 24 cases are “are still completing quarantine requirements and/or have not yet returned to school”, according to the report. Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 are required to quarantine for 10 days before returning to an MPS facility, according to the district’s return to learn plan.
According to the report, less than 1% of students and staff have contracted the virus since school began. The district has around 25,000 students and 2,700 staff members.
“Please know, all of our efforts remain focused to safeguard the health and safety of our students and staff,” the report reads. “We are extremely proud of the continued hard work and exemplary dedication of our educators, staff, and students to prevent potential contraction/spread of the virus within our facilities and/or at our events. This is a true team effort and everyone is working together in order for us to have as much normalcy during this health crisis.”
Thursday, Moore Norman Technology Center reported three new positive cases since Sept. 25 — two students and one staff member. 39 total students and nine staff are currently in quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19.
Anna Aguilar, marketing coordinator for MNTC, said 23 of the 39 students in quarantine are also enrolled at Norman and Moore public schools, and those students are already counted towards the quarantine numbers for both districts.
“If they are quarantined from their home high schools, they cannot come to MNTC’s campus, either,” Aguilar said.
