Moore Public Schools has reported 24 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff since Sept. 7, according to a district spokesperson.
Twelve of the new cases in that span have been recorded at the elementary level (grades Pre-K through six), while the other dozen cases were recorded at the secondary level, MPS Director of Communications Dawn Jones said. Most of the new cases are among students, Jones said.
Since school began on Aug. 13, MPS has reported 64 total cases of COVID-19. There are 915 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Moore and 13 deaths as of Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
As of Thursday, Moore Norman Technology Center has reported zero positive cases since classes began on Aug. 18, according to a MNTC spokesperson.
MPS reported 42 cases among students and staff between Aug. 13 and Sept. 1, and all of those cases have completed the district’s mandatory 10-day quarantine and have since returned to school, Jones said.
As of Friday afternoon, all three MPS high schools have recorded a positive COVID-19, as well as all six middle schools and 17 of the 25 elementary schools in the district.
Jones said the district’s alternate A/B schedule for secondary schools is complete, and the district is monitoring the State Department of Education’s weekly color-coded risk assessment map in determining whether it is necessary to move to an A/B schedule or distance learning. As of Friday, Cleveland County has remained at an Orange Level 2 (at least 25 or more cases per 100,000 people).
Jones said the district has been in contact with the Cleveland County Health Department regarding where the new cases are in the county, and will transition to an A/B schedule or distance learning if it becomes necessary.
