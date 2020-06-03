MOORE — The Oklahoma Association of School Administrators named Moore Public Schools superintendent Dr. Robert Romines as the 2020 OASA State Superintendent of the Year on Monday.
Romines, who has served as superintendent of MPS for seven years, was also named OASA District 7 Superintendent of the Year. He will also be recognized at the National School Superintendents Association (AASA) conference next February, and the OASA award also makes him eligible to be selected for national superintendent of the year award.
“To be named the OASA/CCOSA State Superintendent of the Year is a humbling honor to say the least and I am proud to represent this organization and our esteemed Oklahoma educators,” Romines said.
The recipient of this award is selected by a committee of leading school administrators. In order to be selected as the state superintendent of the year, the superintendent must be a member in good standing with the OASA and AASA, and have a recent successful experience in top level educational administration.
Pam Deering, executive director of the OASA, said they also look for candidates that have a dynamic philosophy of education and can inspire and motivate students.
“Dr. Romines is very deserving of this recognition,” Deering said. “He values leadership for learning and student success. Dr. Romines is an outstanding communicator and professional providing learning opportunities for his education team. His expertise is recognized in many circles because of his understanding of local, state, and national issues.”
Romines has a 26 year career in education and has more than 20 years of experience in administration. In 2013, Dr. Robert Romines became the Superintendent of MPS.
“I do not do this job on my own,” Romines said. “I am continuously surrounded by educational leaders and organizations who are dedicated to educating Oklahoma’s more than 600,000 students. I value and appreciate the work we all do in education to ensure the health and well-being of our students and staff throughout our great state.”
Jesse Crittenden
366-3540
Follow me @jcritt31
jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
