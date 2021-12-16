MOORE — Moore Public Schools has announced the 2021-2022 Teachers of the Year, with each representing their current school site.
Teachers of the Year are nominated by their peers in September each school year, with results available in mid-fall. Each school TOY is invited to complete Part 1 of the District TOY application during October and November.
Five finalists for the MPS District TOY will be announced later, after which time they will complete Part 2 of the MPS District TOY application. In April, the winner of the MPS District Teacher of the Year is announced at the annual Moore Public Schools Excellence in Education banquet. This ceremony honors the accomplishments of each site-level TOY and the five finalists for District TOY.
The MPS site Teachers of the Year for 2021-2022 are:
Elementary schools
- Apple Creek: Cara Cummings, first grade
- Briarwood: Junae Stafford, sixth grade ELA
- Broadmoore: Alicia Wilson, pre-K
- Bryant: Jennifer Reeves, sixth grade and ELA
- Central: Britny Cerda, sixth grade science and social studies
- Earlywine: McKenzie Benavides, first grade
- Eastlake: Shelby Webb, STEAM
- Fairview: Lauren Steverson, sixth grade math
- Fisher: Emily Fraire, first grade
- Heritage Trails: Ashley Wright, music
- Houchin: Natalie Campbell, first grade
- Kelley: Jane Salsman, resource room teacher/special education
- Kingsgate: Kayleigh Gonzalez, 1st grade
- Northmoor: Crystal Green, Title I
- Oakridge: Kerri Guarnera, fourth grade, social studies
- Plaza Towers: Linda Sullivan, kindergarten through sixth grades, STEAM
- Red Oak: Lisa McAllister, second grade
- Santa Fe: Aly Morton, kindergarten
- Sky Ranch: Angela Martinez, fourth grade
- Sooner: Carissa French, pre-K
- South Lake: Mindy Cowley, third grade
- Southgate: Amy Thompson, kindergarten
- Southridge: Daniel Woods, seventh and eighth, ELA
- Timber Creek: Marti Minney, first grade
- Wayland Bonds: Kristen Lassiter, librarian
- Winding Creek: Bobbi Arington, first grade
Junior high schools
- Brink Junior High: Phillip Revolinski, eighth grade, reading
- Central Junior High: Jenni Walker, seventh and eighth grades, reading
- Highland East Junior High: Shelly Hankins, seventh grade, reading
- Highland West Junior High: Terri Chancellor, special education language arts and special education department chair
- Moore West Junior High: Amy Branch, special education, functional seventh and eighth grades
High schools
- Moore High School: Melissa Wilson, science
- Southmoore High School: Alona Whitebird, history
- Vista Academies: Cindy Farquhar, seventh and eighth grade, science
- Westmoore High School: Rachel Cerney, English/language arts
To review past MPS Teachers of the Year or to see open teaching and support positions, visit mooreschools.com or call 735-4000.