The City of Moore rescinded it's Shelter in Place order last Saturday and will adhere to Gov. Kevin Stitt's Open Up and Recover Safety Plan, according to a memo from Mayor Glenn Lewis.
According to the memo, Moore will follow Kevin Stitt's recently announced guidelines for cities across the state, which asks residents considered apart of a vulnerable population to continue staying home. It also included a three-phased approach to reopen the state economy and allow businesses to slowly resume business.
Most city buildings, including City Hall, will re-open to the public starting on Monday, according to the memo. The Station will re-open beginning Friday, May 1 per Phase I of the state’s “Open Up and Recover Safely Plan”. The Brand Senior Center reopening date is to be determined.
The Shelter in Place order, which was originally set to expire on April 29, advised all residents to stay at home and leave only for essential activities. It also closed all city buildings and properties, as well as businesses deemed “non-essential”. and authorized the city's code enforcement officials to fine residents and businesses that were not complying with the order.
There are 98 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5 deaths in Moore as of Monday, according to the State Department of Health. 58 Moore residents have recovered from the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.