Community members recently said goodbye to David Roberts, a former Moore City Council member known for serving his community, particularly by developing city infrastructure.
Roberts died, Jan. 18. He was 83.
Jeremy Sparks, a funeral home executive who delivered Roberts’ eulogy, said he will be remembered by those who knew him, and that he wanted to be remembered for his service to his community.
“Moore was a very important part of David’s heart,” Sparks said. “From a very young age, he wanted to get into politics.”
In 2001, Roberts first campaigned for and won a seat on the City Council, where he served for 16 years. He also served as vice mayor.
Most recently, he served on the Moore Urban Renewal Authority and worked on revitalization projects. Roberts and his wife, Brenda, worked together as partners to leave the city better than they found it, Sparks said.
“It was not only him, but with the support of his wife Brenda, who was the former CEO of the Moore Chamber of Commerce,” he said. “Moore was their home, it was their community.
“They devoted their energy and effort and resources to support it, and he definitely cherished his many years of service on the council and even continued to serve until just about 45 days before his passing.”
Kelly Brown, Moore Chamber of Commerce president, said Roberts gained the trust of those who worked with him.
“The individuals who knew David, those who knew him are going to miss him tremendously. He was an all around good person. He cared about everyone and those that knew him knew it,” said Brown.
Friend Sharon Thompson said Roberts would not soon be forgotten because of his engagement with the community.
“He was a very much community involved individual and very giving, as is his wife, Brenda,” Thompson said.
As Moore has grown over the years, Roberts saw it important to keep up with the demands that a greater population placed on the city’s infrastructure.
“He was there during Moore’s continued growth,” Sparks said. “His biggest accomplishment that he was most proud of in his political career is that he got the bridge built on 34th Street over I-35 there in Moore.”
Roberts saw increased traffic along the 19th Street bridge, so he believed that building a second bridge would increase the quality of life for commuters or passerby.
He also served the city during times of crisis. Sparks said Roberts was ready to work amid the aftermath of tornado touchdowns that struck the city in 2003, 2010, and 2013, all of which took place during his time as a councilor.
“He had the misfortune that the tornadoes happened while he was in office,” Sparks said. “He would roll up his sleeves and go to support and lead where he could.”
Roberts was a longtime business manager for the Moore Norman Technology Center, and he served the International Pentecostal Holiness Church as the human resources director and operations manager.
“Even to the end, he was trying to give back, trying to make Moore a better place,” Sparks said.
