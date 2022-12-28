MOORE — Old Town Moore is undergoing a series of projects to revitalize the district with the hope of making it “Moore” attractive to tourism.
So far, the city has completed two of the plan’s priority projects: rebuilding Northwest First Street and Second Street from I-35 to Broadway, and it is about to undertake a project along Southwest Fourth Street that will build an underpass below the railroad.
“This work has begun with the reconstruction of Tuner Avenue from Southeast Fourth Street to Main Street with the addition of dedicated bike lanes, sidewalks, and additional on-street parking,” said Elizabeth Weitman, director of community development for the City of Moore.
The underpass project will also include a trail connection from Central Park to Old Town. Once the underpass project is complete, it is anticipated that the city will focus on the Old Town Park, according to Weitman.
Chad Denson, Moore building official, said that the city doesn’t have a construction date, but that the underpass project will start in 2023. The project is intended to promote flow to the downtown district, which is frequently obstructed due to a frequently used railroad crossing.
“We tore down a building to get ready for it. This is an underpass on Fourth pass by the railroad,” Denson said.
To encourage commercial growth within Old Town, the Moore Chamber of Commerce is launching an initiative to promote area business year-round.
Make it Moore.Biz is a program that issues discount cards to locals starting Jan. 1 and will expire Dec. 31, 2023. Kim Brown, Moore Chamber of Commerce president, hopes that it will encourage locals to shop locally and stimulate the economy.
“It is a shop local campaign, instead of focusing on the holidays, we want to support small business year round. It is beneficial to the business, as well as the people that are doing business,” Brown said.
Cards can be purchased at the Chamber or at participating stores.
Brian Mullins, broker at Rose Rock Realty, signed up to be a part of the program.
“I think it’s important,” he said. “There is so much going on in the world. It is important to shop local and support the community you are in. Having the businesses to offer a small discount to offer local shopping will improve the local economy.”
Mullins said the Chamber’s move parallels the city’s plan to create investment in Old Town. In 2020, the city of Moore updated a plan that was adopted in 2019 to invest within the boundaries of Old Town, from North Third Street to South Fourth Street and from I-35 to the east side of Turner Avenue.
According to the report, the public wishes to preserve the “small town feel” of Old Town Moore, so it recommended improvements in walkability, interactive community, unique identity, and efficient infrastructure. To facilitate these goals, it recommended installing sidewalks, bike lanes, buffering from traffic, natural surveillance, reducing dead space, and building street walls.
Mullins’ business is housed in a historic building, which is why he wants to preserve the structure, as well as others in the district. He connected with other business owners to promote district preservation.
“Our office is the old post office. We are trying to form an official Old Town committee. There’s a loose one, but we are hoping to get it formalized,” Mullins said.
The organization also wants to sponsor community events that would correspond with holidays, such as Easter.
For the Make it Moore.Biz discount card program, Mullins will be offering 25% off listing fees. Other business owners, such as Kim McDade-Torres of Nosh restaurant, are following suit. She will offer buy one, get one discounts for the mac ‘n’ cheese lunch special to card holders.
“We always like to get involved by helping our local school, teams, and organizations, but we feel like they support us too, so it is a symbiotic relationship,” McDade-Torres said.
