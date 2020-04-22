Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Moore Public Schools officials have worked to develop mental health resources for parents, teachers and staff.
Before the State Board of Education voted to close all schools for the remainder of the year, the team of MPS Mental Health Professionals began working to provide resources for students to address mental and emotional health resources related to the COVID-19 pandemic. As students and teachers have transitioned to distance learning from home, MPS professionals have been working to develop resources through online sources.
The MPS mental health professionals team was launched in January 2017 with three licensed professional counselors, and has added nine additional counselors since then. Kristy Hernandez, MPS director of student services, said the team has been working hard to maintain their presence for students during the era of social distancing.
“Immediately when this all started, they put together online resources for parents and students,” Hernandez said. “We want to give the families the skills to get through this.”
Once the pandemic started, the MPS team launched a mental health phone assistance program for students. The program is available for all MPS students to talk to MPS therapists and counselors on weekdays from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. If a student calls after hours, they can leave a voicemail and a therapist will return their call as soon as possible, Hernandez said.
The team has also updated the MPS website to include links for parents and students regarding anxiety, depression, signs of emotional trauma and how to talk with students about the COVID-19 pandemic. The district has also encouraged parents to reach out to MPS counselors if they believe their students may be struggling with their mental health during the pandemic.
Michelle McNear, MPS assistant superintendent of elementary education, said developing resources for parents has also been a priority for the district.
“We know there is all kinds of struggles for parents right now, especially financial struggles. We've had so many parents lose their jobs,” McNear said. “The next phase of this may be when parents go back to work and students will more alone at home, so we're working to try to help parents transition to each phase.”
The MPS counselors have been working to reach out to secondary education students (grades 7-12) and figure out the best way to keep communication with students. They've also been working to maintain a presence with students who are experiencing depression and anxiety, or students who are not performing well academically.
MPS counselors have also been involved in maintaining a presence with elementary education students and parents. Several counselors participated in zoom meetings between parents, teachers and students during the initial week of distance learning, and have worked to keep in contact with parents to monitor how students are handling life away from school.
McNear said the district is emphasizing several ways for parents and students to help cope with the pandemic.
“It's really important for students to not self-isolate,” McNear said. “Parents should help students focus on the things they can control, such as washing their hands and having family time. Students should get into a normal routine and validate themselves and their feelings. Things like this can help them feel in control of how they're feeling.”
The district has also continued to provide free daily weekday meals for MPS students at several school locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in an effort to help families during the pandemic. Hernandez said the meals can help families with their mental health, and it also can help students remain engaged with their school while at home.
McNear said the district has been handing out around 9,000 meals per day during the pandemic.
“It's huge for our community. Our child nutrition department has really stepped up,” McNear said. “Having a basic need filled is a huge, calming thing for parents and students.”
Hernandez said distance learning has posed challenge for counselors and other mental health professionals, who are used to working with teachers and students in-person. However, she said they will continue working to provide for families during the pandemic.
“It's been tough not being able to see our kids and interact with them every day,” Hernandez said. “We're not getting to do what we were built to do. But we want our students to know that we are still there for them and want to give them the tools they need to make it through this pandemic.”
For more information on mental health resources, visit www.mooreschools.com.
Jesse Crittenden
366-3540
Follow me @jcritt31
jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.