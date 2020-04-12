Phillip Nyguen has been working hard to keep his music students at Bryant Elementary entertained as the district transitions to distance learning.
When distance learning officially began on April 6, Nyguen, a music teacher at Bryant Elementary in Moore, posted a video on the school's website inviting his students to go on a musical safari. Nguyen's video led students through this house, where Nguyen helped students find instruments scattered through his house. Once an instrument was found, Ngyuen gave a brief description of the instrument to help educate students on different instruments.
Nyguen said distance learning has challenged teachers to get creative with their lesson plans and activities, but he's hoping his musical safari this week helped give students a fun activity to do while they are staying home.
“As teachers, it's kind of in our blood to use our giftings for our students,” Nyguen said. “So I thought it would be fun to hide instruments in my house and use the camera to help find them. We don't want to put anything to heavy on our students because we know this is a difficult time for everyone. So hopefully my videos will help these students have some fun while they're learning.”
Distance learning was adapted by all Oklahoma school districts as an education continuation method after the State Board of Education closed all school districts in March due to COVID-19. Since the closures, Moore Public Schools officials and teachers have been working to develop lesson plans for elementary and secondary education students through the end of the school year.
MPS officials delivered work packets to elementary education students the week of March 30 – April 3 that include six weeks of lessons in math, reading, language, social studies and science. Elementary education students, defined as students in grades Pre-K through sixth, began working through the first week of lessons last Monday.
However, MPS teachers in P.E., music, art and STEAM have also begun posting weekly videos that are available as optional activities through the MPS website. The videos are available for elementary education students to serve as fun activities that are available to students while they practice social distancing. Teachers have been instructed to be in contact with parents and students at least once a week to give updates on the student's progress and to answer any questions.
While teachers are working to adapt their lesson plans to distance learning, student and parents have been working to adapt too.
Mia Statler, a sixth grader at Sky Ranch Elementary, said her parents have been helping her work through her lesson packets, and she takes short breaks to go on walks or bike rides with her cousins down her the street near her house.
While it's been a slight adjustment, Statler said there is one benefit to doing school work from home.
“My favorite part is that I get to wear pajamas every day,” Statler said with a laugh.
As elementary education teachers and students work through their work packets and videos, the first week of distance learning was a little different for secondary education students (grades 7-12) and teachers.
Dawn Jones, communications officer for MPS, said this first week was about helping students and teachers become more acclimated to Canvas, the school's online learning management system.
All assignments and lessons for students will be available and completed through Canvas, and Jones said MPS officials worked with parents and students this week to ensure that students had access to a computer or device that could connect to Canvas from home.
For any students that didn't have access, the district worked to supply the student with a device they could use from home. If students did not have access or did not wish to be given a device, teachers also made work packets available that students could use. Teachers have been instructed to communicate with parents and students at least once a week, but teachers are encouraged to be available for student questions throughout each week, Jones said.
April 13 marks the beginning for students to engage in coursework through Canvas or work packets, Jones said. Since grades were frozen on March 12, the coursework will cover previously-learned material that gives students the opportunity to improve their grade through the end of the school year on May 15. Attendance is not mandatory for students, but they are encouraged to engage in coursework through Canvas to continue learning and to potentially raise their grades, Jones said.
Brook Lehew, a Southmoore High School english teacher, said transitioning to distance learning has been a different experience than anything in her 27 years of teaching. But high school teachers and students had already begun using Canvas prior to distance learning, which has made for a smoother transition, she said.
“Our main goal is to give our students the opportunity to raise their grades,” Lehew said. “We want to see our students succeed because they're not just stressed about grades but also about graduation and prom, or maybe their parents have lost their jobs. I've just been trying to stay in constant communication with parents and students to help eliminate their stress, if possible.
“From the students I've communicated with, a lot of them are kind of relieved to get back to some sort of normalcy and to hear from their teachers. It's helped with their mindset. They have a lot of questions, and we just want to be here to help them get through to the end of the year.”
Lehew, who also serves as the Southmoore student council sponsor, said she has also been fielding questions from junior and senior students regarding the status of prom and graduation. Prom and graduation have not been postponed or scheduled as of Saturday, but the district said they are subject to change as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Announcements on the status of both events will likely be made in the next few days, but 2020 students will graduate regardless of what happens, Jones said.
“I've got senior class officers planning graduation and junior officers planning prom. The first day the state announced closures, I had a couple of junior class officers text me if prom was going to be cancelled,” Lehew said. “There's nothing you can say but just encourage them. We're still waiting to see how the pandemic continues before making any final decisions.”
Several factors have made this a tough year for senior students in the district, Moore High School senior Jayce Gardner said.
School sports and events have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the school district also suffered during the hit-and-run tragedy that killed six Moore high school students in February.
“This year hasn't really felt like being in high school,” Gardner said. “It feels like another year of adulthood. It's sad that I don't get to say goodbye to my teachers and my classmates at school. I know this is the end of my chapter at high school, but this isn't the end of my story.”
Gardner recently committed to the University of Central Oklahoma to play football, and he said he's been in contact with his coaches and trainers at UCO in preparation of his upcoming freshman season. He also said he's preparing to continue working on his high school coursework and his online college courses Canvas while he's home.
“I'm really used to working at home because I've been taking college courses, and my mom's a teacher so I'm used to having to pace myself,” Gardner said.
As MPS teachers and students continue to adjust to distance learning, Jones said the district will continue working to provide for their students.
“We just want them to know that we're here for them and want to do whatever it takes to get them through the end of the school year,” Jones said.
The district will also continue to provide meals Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for all MPS students at 17 different school locations. For more information regarding the meal program or distance learning, visit www.mooreschools.com.
