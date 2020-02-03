One Moore High School student is dead and five others injured after being struck by a vehicle at about 3:30 p.m. today.
Police have closed off a portion of East Main Street from Easter to English near the high school where the crash occurred.
The five injured students have been taken to area hospitals.
Aerial television footage of the crash scene showed Moore Police officers giving the driver of a red truck involved in the crash a field sobriety test.
Transcript reporter Emma Keith is on the scene. This story will be updated as more details become available.
