Moore Public Schools announced Friday that a student in the school district tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a school press release, the district was notified by the Cleveland County Health Department that a student at Earlywine Elementary tested positive for the virus on Friday morning. After an investigation by the CCHD, the student and their family had no travel history prior to contracting the virus.
MPS communications director Dawn Jones said the student was infected through community spread, indicating that the student was exposed to someone or something in the community that contained the virus. The school's press release said Earlywine Elementary is the only school in Moore that is being investigated at this time.
Jones said the student was exhibiting symptoms, prompting the OSDH to test the student for the virus. Jones said the student is currently being quarantined, and all the parents and guardians of students in the same class have been contacted by the OSDH.
The Oklahoma State Board of Education authorized the closure of all public schools through April 6 due to growing concerns of COVID-19. Jones said the school district is awaiting the State Board's meeting at 9:30 a.m. on March 25 before making decisions on the rest of the school year.
MPS superintendent Robert Romines sent a letter to Moore parents and students that any students who travelled outside of the country during spring break are required by the district to self-quarantine for 14 upon return to the United States.
For more information and announcements regarding Moore Public schools, visit www.mooreschools.com.
