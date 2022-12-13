MOORE — Taylor Painter, a Moore Public Schools middle school science teacher, was taken back when he learned that he was selected as a Top 20 Teacher by Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas.
The committee received over 500 nominations from teachers around the state who support their communities by engaging with their students on a daily basis.
Winners included those who creatively work to support students in their learning styles and strive to build rapport with them.
Painter received a $5,000 award and his school, Highland West Junior High, received $2,000 that will be used for science and math supplies.
Principal Laura Rousseau said that she, too, was caught off guard.
“This award was as much a surprise to me as it was to Mr. Painter. I received a call from the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board a week before the announcement was made to inform me of the award,” Rousseau told The Transcript.
”I was so excited for Mr. Painter that I may have let out a little scream in my office while on the phone.”
Painter isn’t exactly sure why he was selected, but thinks it is because of his teaching methods.
He is particularly sensitive to students who experience learning disabilities, and he goes out of his way to integrate a swath of learning methods to ensure that all kids have a chance to take in information in a manner that suits their learning styles.
“I feel like [students with learning disabilities] can learn just like any other student. I feel like it’s important to reach all kinds of learning styles. We have some days where they spend time reading about a topic. Other days, we spend time doing hands-on activities, and some prefer that,” he said.
Painter, who attended college on a disability scholarship, inspires his students by reminding them that they can do anything they set their minds to.
Rousseau called Painter a “one-of-a-kind” teacher who creatively adapts his lessons to those he teaches.
“He consistently has students engaging in topics that get them up and moving while focusing on science. My favorite quality of Mr. Painter is that he is a lifelong learner,” she said.
”His drive for success through hard work and research can be found daily in his instruction and interactions with students and staff alike. We are truly lucky to call him a Panther.”
Moore Public Schools Superintendent Robert Romines attributes the district’s success to the hard work of teachers like Painter.
“I was thrilled to learn of Mr. Painter’s recognition and award. I know he works hard with his students and makes a difference in their lives each day,” Romines said. “I believe we not only have the best and brightest students, but that we also have the most innovative and dedicated teaching staff in the state. My heartfelt congratulations to Taylor on his award.”
Painter plans to use his resources to benefit his students. He understands the challenges that many children face today, and he said that it is important to encourage them by giving them goals that they can work toward.
“I had teachers who encouraged me, especially one when I went to college. I went not knowing if I’d be good at it. Afterward, I realized I could do it. I just had to work hard at it,” he said.
