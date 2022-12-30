MOORE — An Edmond-based roofing company awarded a U.S. Army veteran with a free roof on Friday.
Red River Roofing, Siding & Windows launched an initiative last year to award Oklahoma-based veterans with a new roof.
Veteran Jose Parra of Moore was selected as the company's second annual recipient.
The roofing company teamed with Owens Corning Roof Development Project and Purple Heart Homes to donate parts and labor to make the project possible.
“We are giving back to veterans who sacrifice so much for our safety and shelter, so we want to be able to, in turn, provide them with shelter,” said Amy Gooch, Red River Roofing's marketing director.
The company published the initiative on social media and reached out to a number of veteran organizations and placed flyers in veteran common spaces. The organization reached out to military personnel and veterans to recruit people to submit applications.
“I saw their contest on Facebook, because as a veteran, I’m part of several veterans groups," Parra said. "Anything having to do with veterans pops up on my feed. I showed it to my wife, and she’s the one that nominated me."
Red River narrowed down the list to seven candidates who were interviewed. Inspectors were sent to their houses to investigate the conditions of the roofs.
“Of our seven finalists, we chose Jose and his family. They were in desperate need of a roof,” Gooch.
Parra has lived all over the world for the Army. He served from 2004 to 2011 and did three tours in the Middle East, including two in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. He currently works at Tinker Air Force Base.
“I got to see a lot of different parts of the world," he said. "I was in the infantry, so it was a little harder work, but we do it for this country, so I’m thankful for that opportunity."
Gooch said that she was pleased to meet the family. His four children are homeschooled, and the kids and his wife have followed him around the world.
“It’s an inspirational story. He’s been all over the world," she said. "The family has followed him everywhere. It is one of the most deserving families I have met."
Later this year, Red River Roofing, Siding & Windows will award a school teacher with a new roof, and next year the company will select another veteran to receive a similar honor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.