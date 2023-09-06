After hitting a record year in 2022, the Moore Chamber Foundation’s annual school supply drive “Fill the Bus” grew even larger this summer by collecting nearly 7,000 items with a value of more than $11,400, which will be donated to Moore Public Schools to help teachers offset personal costs of school supplies throughout the year.
With a combination of supplies and monetary donations, the Moore Chamber will be able to provide 6,665 supplies (valued at $11,418) to 30 Moore schools including 20 elementary schools, all six junior high schools, all three senior high schools, Vista Academy, and Moore Family Youth Services.
Each school will receive approximately $400 worth of supplies. A group of Moore Chamber volunteers will be distributing the supplies to the schools on Monday, Sept. 11.
“We are so thrilled to have completed another successful year for our fill the Bus program and to have collected $2,000 MORE than last year; it’s unbelievable,” said Kim Brown, President/CEO of Moore Chamber. “Our Foundation is proud of our Chamber members and the community coming together to help support our local schools and teachers and to make an impact on our children’s education.”
Fill the Bus committee chair this year was Jennifer Seals, Integrity Inventory Solutions.
“Jennifer works tirelessly and passionately for this program every year,” Brown said. “Her commitment, along with our community’s huge heart, are what have made this program into what it is today.”
The Presenting Sponsor for Fill the Bus is First Fidelity Bank, who has been serving as the Fill the Bus presenting sponsor since 2018.
Additional 2023 Fill the Bus sponsors are:
Superintendent – Julie Cook Allstate, Thurman Lynch Allstate, Armstrong Bank, Boldt, Cavnar Insurance State Farm Agency, Center Sphere, Eaton Business Solutions, Eide Bailly, Express Oil Change, First United Bank, Integrity Inventory Solutions, Kiwanis Club of Moore, Moore Funeral & Cremation, Moore Norman Technology Center, Peter Journey, The Ref, and Tinker Federal Credit Union
Principal – Guerrero Electrical Service
Educator – Ace Party Supplies, Keith Horn – Edward Jones, and Water’s Edge Winery
Paper – Brown O’Haver
Truck – Storage ‘R’ Us
Significant donations from Chamber members and community supporters include six pallets of backpacks, binders, notebooks, and various other supplies worth approximately $7,000 from Feed the Children; 15 boxes of paper (donated annually) from Brown O’Haver; and supply boxes plus the use of the box truck from Storage ‘R’ Us (also donated annually).
The Moore Chamber extended its gratitude to everyone who contributed on any level with their time, dollars and donations.
Also, because of the overwhelming support from the community at large, the Moore Chamber Foundation has established a scholarship fund in association with the Fill the Bus program. The Foundation’s goal is to be able to grant a minimum of two scholarships per high school.
“Thanks to this year’s Fill the Bus, we have a great foundation started so we can continue our efforts year after year,” added Brown.
For more information or to find out more how you can help with Moore Chamber Foundation philanthropic efforts, please contact the Moore Chamber at 405-794-3400.
