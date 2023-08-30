OKLAHOMA CITY – This summer, Moore graduates Vivian Ha, Anna Hayashizaki and Genesis Dambreville completed two months of intensive research at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation in Oklahoma City.
Westmoore High School graduates Ha and Hayashizaki were two of 16 in the 2023 Sir Alexander Fleming Scholars class. Each worked alongside senior medical researchers on in-depth, individual research projects.
Ha’s research focus was a component of the immune system that determines what immune cells do, a critical aspect of the immune research in the lab of her mentor, Meng Zhao, Ph.D.
“I never expected I would ever be able to partake in such impactful and interesting research, and I’ll be forever grateful for this opportunity,” Ha said. “My work will go on to benefit the lab’s major projects.”
Hayashizaki, with her mentor Ann Chiao, Ph.D., studied a protein that may be a target for mitigating heart disease.
“I do not have much research experience, but I was still given the same tasks as extremely experienced lab members,” Hayashizaki said. “I was mentored so I could learn lab skills and create close ties with my lab members. I am at a crossroads in terms of what career path I want to pursue, and this internship has helped me become clearer on what I want to do in life.”
Dambreville, a Moore High School graduate, was one of six OMRF-OKC VA Langston University Biomedical Research Scholars.
Her research focused on a gene involved in rare genetic conditions studied by Lorin Olson, Ph.D.
“My experience at OMRF has been eye-opening,” Dambreville said. “I was shocked learning about all of the different avenues of science and specialties. Prior to OMRF, I was set on getting my doctorate in physical therapy, and I would still love to do that, but now I know I could conduct muscle research as well.”
Founded in 1956, the Fleming Scholar program is named for Sir Alexander Fleming, the British scientist who discovered penicillin and in 1949 came to Oklahoma City to dedicate OMRF’s first building. In 2021, a partnership between OMRF and Langston University created the Langston Scholars program to provide research opportunities for students studying at Oklahoma’s only historically Black college or university.
“These students represent some of the best young minds from the state,” said OMRF President Andrew Weyrich, Ph.D. “Our hope is that their OMRF experience inspires them to remain in Oklahoma and become difference-makers in biomedical research.”
Applications for OMRF’s 2024 Fleming Scholar program will open in fall 2023. For more information about education and outreach programs at OMRF, including the Langston program, visit omrf.org/education.
