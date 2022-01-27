OKLAHOMA CITY — The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, state leaders and TSET grantees celebrated 20 years of helping Oklahomans live healthier lives Tuesday with a virtual panel and Q&A.
Over the past 20 years, TSET and its grantees created programs and enacted policies to reduce tobacco use and improve preventative health for all Oklahomans through community health initiatives, increased access to high-quality medical care and nutritious food, health education initiatives and funding state-of-the-art cancer research in Oklahoma.
The event coincides with the release of the TSET FY 2021 Annual Report, which takes a look back at the first two decades of the agency’s history.
TSET’s mission is to improve the health of Oklahomans and reduce the leading causes of death in the state — cancer and obesity. TSET has accomplished this by funding tobacco cessation programs, health prevention programs, research initiatives and emerging opportunities.
The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline was the first TSET-created program, and it has played a crucial role in helping Oklahomans become tobacco free.
Medical care
TSET helps fund the Oklahoma Physician Loan Repayment. This program recruits and retains quality physicians across rural Oklahoma.
Access to healthy foods
TSET launched the Food Systems Impact Grants that provided $1 million to seven organizations that support those in need of food assistance. This grant has helped meet the increasing demands of children and families struggling with the pandemic. The grant funded the expansion of the Double Up Oklahoma program.
Health communication
TSET’s campaigns provide tools to help Oklahomans be smoke free and lead healthier, more active lives. The Shape Your Future campaign provides motivational messaging, facts, recipes and free online resources to reverse poor health outcomes. Tobacco Stops With Me educates others about dangers of nicotine and deceptive marketing practices. The TSET Healthy Youth Initiative empowers youth to take charge of health through physical activity, nutrition and saying no to tobacco.
Research
TSET has funded research in Oklahoma at the Stephenson Cancer Center, the TSET Health Promotion Research Center and the Oklahoma Center for Adult Stem Cell Research.
Community programs
TSET has also built partnerships with local partners through the TSET Healthy Living Program and TSET Healthy Incentive grants for schools and communities. TSET Healthy Incentive Grants recognize those communities, schools and school districts that have made health a priority.