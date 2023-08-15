Local attorney Stan Ward has purchased turnpike bonds and sent a letter to bond rating companies and trustee bankers for the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority with numerous accusations, including that the agency has not followed state law requirements for bonds.
While the matter of whether OTA followed proper bond procedure to finance numerous turnpike projects with several bonds has been settled at the Oklahoma Supreme Court in the agency’s favor, Ward now claims OTA violated another guidance in state law to use the state’s Attorney General’s Office as its bond counsel.
“As far as we can tell, the OTA has instead chosen to utilize private attorneys and has not followed the statutory requirement to utilize the AG in many years,” Ward’s letter read.
It amounts to “disregarding the statutory requirements...in all proceedings leading to the issuance and sale of revenue bonds by any state agency, that the Oklahoma Attorney General examine and approve all such bond issues,” his letter alleges.
OTA officials said that’s not the case.
OTA spokeswoman Lisa Salim told The Transcript late Tuesday that because the Attorney General assigns an attorney to the Council of Bond Oversight, it has the oversight it requires under state law.
“COBO reviews all bond issues by or on behalf of the State and its authorities and instrumentalities to ensure receipt of applicable authorizations and compliance, therewith including the engagement of bond counsel and other services,” her statement read.
Ward said he was not convinced that met the requirement of the statute and added, “but that’s another argument.”
It was not Ward’s only allegation, as he claimed the action constitutes a violation of the agency’s trust indenture that “is designed to protect investors and bondholders.”
In a stack of other accusations regarding trust indenture violations, Ward claimed of OTA, which shares Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz as head of OTA and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, “in some cases bond funds obtained by one branch have been used to pay expenses of the other.”
Salim countered in her statement Tuesday that state law allows the two agencies to share “services on a contractual basis.”
Other allegations include that OTA is paying “at least two to three times higher cost” for its roads than ODOT, and “sweetheart contracts” have been given to “engineering firms.”
Salim said these accusations are “unsubstantiated” and speculated Ward had plenty of time – one year – to raise statutory concerns before the Oklahoma Supreme Court during its bond validation hearings, which ended in another split 6-3 ruling on Aug. 1.
“It is telling that many of these allegations are now coming to light instead of when this case was still in the hands of state Supreme Court justices,” Salim said.
Reached Tuesday, Ward said it was not until after his lawsuit, conducted pro se, and further review of “days worth” of state statutes that additional findings came to his attention.
In his letter, he also cautioned the recipients that while his Open Meeting Act lawsuit received a favorable district court ruling and was overturned by the Oklahoma Supreme Court on May 31, it remains active before justices after Ward filed a request for a rehearing.
Ward closed his letter to note the pending outcome of an investigative audit after Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond requested on from the State Auditor and Inspector.
Ward, who owns land in the projected path of a proposed Norman turnpike near the Lake Thunderbird Watershed, purchased bonds along with several of his clients in the Open Meeting Act lawsuit.
As a bondholder, he is entitled to make his voice heard before current bondholders. His letter is addressed to JP Morgan, BOK Financial Corporation, Wells Fargo, Fitch Ratings, Hilltop Securities, to name a few.
“...I am doubly interested in seeing that the law is followed and that the Authority’s bonds are not put risk by failure to adhere to statutory and indenture requirements,” Ward’s letter reads.
Ward had reasons for buying those bonds, he told The Transcript.
“I want better standing so I could go to any kind of bondholders’ meeting or anything of that nature,” Ward said.
Though some have been critical of Ward’s mission, he said, “Here we are … pro bono, pro se and trying to protect property owners, trying to protect our own property. And we’re fighting like crazy. I told them when they went to do this that they’re going to get a fight. And they’re getting one.”
Asked if he or anyone on his legal team had been in contact with the state attorney to find documents of the agency’s involvement in bond counsel, Ward said they had.
“There ought be some record of it, if they’ve done it,” Ward said. “We’ve got some pretty good researchers and no record at all [on that].”
Reached by email Tuesday, Attorney General spokesman Phil Bacharach said they are reviewing Ward’s letter and could not yet offer any further comment.
