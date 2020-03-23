Norman Mayor Breea Clark has imposed new business closures and restrictions on certain industries following the news that a Crest grocery store worker tested positive for coronavirus.
While Clark said her decision was not based on the news regarding the worker, she has called for retail establishments, grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations to “establish controls to enforce a minimum of six feet between patrons in line,” to the extent possible, her prepared statement reads.
Also to close are “barber shops, beauty shops, health clubs or spas and nail salons,” the emailed declaration states.
"We were considering this before the news from Crest," Clark told The Transcript.
The new restrictions "aligns with our attempt to limit person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 as we actively work to flatten the curve and stop the spread in our community," Clark said.
A call to Crest Food president Bruce Harroz was not immediately returned. In his prepared statement released Sunday he revealed a female employee at a Norman store tested positive for COVID-19 and alerted management on March 21 she tested positive. The last day she worked was March 15, the statement revealed. Harroz stated in the letter the store took “immediate steps-beyond our already heightened cleaning procedures,” to disinfect the store.
